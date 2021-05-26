Biomutant Gameplay: Discovery of an Intersection

Experiment 101 caused a stir at gamescom 2017 when, to everyone’s surprise, it unveiled Biomutant, an open-ended kung fu action RPG published by THQ Nordic. Almost four years later, the German living room revelation can finally be released on eighth generation PCs and consoles. In this gameplay clip, the one-eyed hero discovers a crossroads and takes the opportunity to explore the area. Biomutant will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One from May 25, 2021. By Silent_Jay, journalist jeuxvideo.com MPTwitter

