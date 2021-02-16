biplab kumar deb Nepal bjp government: Nepal opposes BJP government statement by biplab kumar deb: Nepal opposes Biplab Deb statement

Strong points:

The controversy over the statement by Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on the formation of the BJP government in Nepal was cited by Amit Shah’s former statement, Davanapal filed an official objection with India

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has been repeatedly criticized for his controversial statements, but his recent statement has created serious situations internationally. In fact, the Nepalese Foreign Minister took to Twitter to get information on Biplab’s statement and also said that an official objection had been filed.

Biplab Deb claimed that when the Union’s Home Secretary Amit Shah was president of the BJP, he said the party wanted to broaden its scope and provided for governance in Nepal and Sri Lanka. On Twitter, when a user tagged Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali in a report, Gyawali responded. He wrote: “It has been noted and a formal objection has been filed.”

Sri Lanka refused

Previously, the Sri Lankan Election Commission had also denied such a possibility. The head of Sri Lanka’s electoral commission, Nimal Panchiva, came forward and ruled out such a possibility. He said: “ Any political party in Sri Lanka

Biplab claimed that Amit Shah spoke about it during a meeting with several activists at the state guesthouse. Welcoming the general budget, Biplab said: “This is a step towards building a self-sufficient South Asia. India’s policy and action are capable of making Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal self-sufficient ”.

