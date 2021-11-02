bird-songs-are-diminishing-and-natural-surroundings-are-becoming-quieter

The general decline in bird populations in the northern hemisphere is having a logical consequence: forests and fields are becoming increasingly silent. An extensive study with millions of observations shows that, for 25 years, the songs of the birds are being reduced and simplified, which is altering the natural soundscapes. In Spain, the silence is more evident in the fields.

In Europe and North America, up to half of the most common birds have disappeared in recent decades. The phenomenon is just as pronounced in the Spanish countryside. The decline is twofold: on the one hand, populations are declining; on the other, species are disappearing from wide areas, reducing bird diversity. The impoverishment of soundscapes was inevitable.

This is what has now been confirmed by a group of scientists who, supported by citizen science, have analyzed data on bird sightings since the mid-1990s in 200. 000 locations spread over European and North American lands. Later, as detailed in a study published in Nature Communications , they combined these data with recordings of the song of more than 1. 000 species available in Xeno Canto, a comprehensive database that preserves the chirping and calls of birds from around the world.

Scientists then quantified the acoustic characteristics of these soundscapes and their evolution in recent years. For this, they used four indices designed to measure the distribution of acoustic energy at different frequencies and over time. These markers depend on the complexity and variety of songs of the different species present in the contributing species. Thus, if a specific species is scarce, the frequencies in which it sings will cease to be registered, highlighting those in which the rest sing. Another index is the total acoustic energy, which corresponds to more or less noise.

The result is summarized by the biologist from the University of East Anglia (United Kingdom) and senior author of Simon Butler’s research: “We see a general decline in the acoustic diversity and intensity of natural soundscapes, caused by changes in the composition of bird communities.” As expected, there is more silence the greater the decline of the birds. Catriona Morrison, Butler’s pupil, comments on it in a note from the British university: “In general, we found that those places that have suffered the most marked declines, either in abundance or in species richness, also show greater reductions in acoustic diversity and intensity.” .

Among the Spanish researchers who have participated in the study is Lluís Brotons, CSIC researcher at CREAF. Brotons agrees with the British authors in highlighting the main conclusion of this research: “The result of the project indicates a simplification of the soundscapes that is related to the decrease in the populations of birds of various species, highlighting the decreases of birds in spaces

Butler expands on the information in an email: “In Europe, we know that bird populations on farmland have shown particularly strong declines in recent decades, while in Europe North America, it is the prairie birds that have shown the greatest population declines, so it is likely that the soundscapes in these systems have shown the greatest changes. ”

The ornithologist of SEO / Birdlife Juan Carlos del Moral recalls that “although some large emblematic species are recovering, such as eagles and vultures, there are dozens of species of birds whose evolution is very negative and with millions of birds disappearing, nature, especially the countryside, is becoming silenced ”. There is another element that stands out from Moral and that could have very profound consequences. The song of the birds is, for the most part, to mark territory or to seduce. “As there are fewer rivals, they will sing less and less, until they stop singing because they don’t need to,” he says. That could cause big changes in the behavior of the birds.

