Birth of the first independent and distribution start-up called to revolutionize the hotel sector

Managed by three women entrepreneurs, La N1 Artisans Work was born, an innovative self-employment and distribution Startup focused on the promotion and reactivation of the hospitality sector.

The objective of La N1 is to offer a channel allowing small Spanish producers to reach the end customer through online sales and a large structure of ambassadors who transmit the values ​​of each of the brands.

To facilitate access to products by the end customer, Startup La N 1 has designed an APP that allows access to the entire offer and to manage orders in a simple and efficient way, with a simple back office, and a CRM that responds to current needs. With an evolutionary approach, this tool can evolve in the future as the project develops.

But the N1 is above all a self-employment formula for all professionals who have been affected by the current economic situation – especially senior men and women in the hospitality, culture and nightlife sectors, if hard to find. reintegration into the labor market, because it allows them to capitalize on their experience and their network of contacts to make known the products of La N1, and as ambassadors of their brands to realize new expectations for the future.

The N1 thus creates numerous market places as a new alternative in the craft drinks and gastronomy industry. And with this change of model, the benefit of the classic distribution channel is transferred to end consumers and to those who are part of the network of project ambassadors throughout Spain.

La N1’s strategic plan aims to exceed 10,000 ambassadors over the next three years and to internationalize its concept in countries where it already has applications.

Startup N1 also acts as an incubator and launcher for artisanal and organic drink brands, giving priority to small producers who are respectful and committed to the environment, to offer a rigorous selection of products including the so-called “artisanal” type. , ensuring the highest standards of enduring quality. In the N1 app the variety ranges from high quality oils, vermouth, organic wines, craft beer, chocolate and coffee of the highest grade, to top quality distillates and a careful selection of gourmet foods. https://n1-artisans.com

