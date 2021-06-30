Biscay, the labor market eliminates the barriers of disability

This hiring model has been proven and offers very good results in terms of profit for companies that agree to deliver this type of work for people with functional diversity.

BY RRHHDigital, 5:30 p.m. – June 30, 2021



Competitiveness when looking for a job right now is reaching new heights. In many cases, a degree or work experience can be the difference between getting the job a candidate is trying to get into or staying on the road.

In recent times, a very specific target population, such as people with functional diversity, is breaking down the walls of years ago when it came to getting a job offer based on their knowledge. In this sense, the Special Employment Center of Biscay has become an option for people with disabilities to find the job of their dreams. In fact, he sets an example, since at home 70% of the entire workforce suffers from a disability.

This is the example to follow that many other businesses of a different nature are already starting up. This hiring model has been proven and offers very good results in terms of profit for companies that agree to deliver this type of work for people with functional diversity.

The tax advantages established in the Spanish legislative framework are known to all, allowing the company to benefit from certain deductions or payments to the public entity for this hired worker.

The environment within the company itself on a day-to-day basis has been strengthened and improved by the integration of one or more people with disabilities. This is called “the value of diversity”, an asset for the company in terms of productivity, profitability and good dynamics in daily life.

According to numerous studies, absenteeism from work is much lower than the average for disabled human capital. This is synonymous with stability in workforce calculations, and becomes a fundamental pillar when it comes to achieving good performance throughout the mercantile business.

People with disabilities demolished these walls, as explained above. They are increasingly trained in many fields, in many cases exposing the talent and personal aptitudes to the maximum expression of the same individual.

The company’s corporate advertising will also benefit from the inclusion of these inclusion policies within it. It is certain that, in the near future, these practices will become widespread throughout the national territory.

