BIST and UIC Barcelona integrate six researchers through the FBA Fellows program and attract scientific talents in the fields of health and the environment

BIST and UIC Barcelona integrate six researchers through the FBA Fellows program and attract scientific talents in the fields of health and the environment

The Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology (BIST) and the International University of Catalonia (UIC Barcelona) have incorporated three fellows each, who will develop their research and teaching work over the next three years. With the integration of these six researchers, the process of recruiting scientific talent for the FBA Fellows program, promoted by the Bosch Aymerich Foundation, is completed.

The Fundaci Bosch Aymerich, created by engineer, architect and businessman Josep Maria Bosch Aymerich (Girona 1917 – Barcelona 2015) and his wife, Mr. Rosa Escarpenter, promoted the new FBA Fellows program, aimed at attracting talent scientists. With the figure of FBA Fellows, we want to promote excellence in research and teaching in the fields of health – in particular, precision medicine – and the environment – in particular, sustainability, including energy. Society today faces complex challenges in these areas, of which the current health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is a good example. To remedy this, a transversal and multidisciplinary perspective is needed which makes it possible to promote exploratory research and improve the training of new generations of researchers and professionals. The Bosch Aymerich Foundation wishes to help generate essential synergies.

Much of BIST’s research revolves precisely around two of the fundamental and interrelated global challenges of today’s society: human health and environmental and energy sustainability. Through the use of genomics, bioinformatics, nanotechnology and other advanced experimental techniques, BIST takes up the challenge of advancing precision medicine, from the in-depth study of pathologies of great impact, such as cancer and metastasis or metastasis. those related to aging, with an integrative global vision of the individual / patient. BIST’s approach to the environmental challenge focuses on action on the causes of environmental deterioration and climate change. It operates in particular on four axes: direct conversion of sunlight into electricity using photovoltaic devices; artificial photosynthesis; new techniques for controlling the quality of air, water and food; and CO2 capture and use.

For its part, UIC Barcelona has two faculties of medicine and health sciences and dentistry. 54% of its students are in the field of health sciences, which also includes 11 of its 25 recognized research groups. His research covers areas such as biomaterials, tissue regeneration, aging, metabolism, physiotherapy or health policy, among others. Likewise, UIC Barcelona also has seven business-university chairs through which it channels its collaborations with the private sector in the health sector.

On the other hand, and aware of the progressive and unsustainable urbanization of the planet, for the UIC Barcelona School of Architecture, research on sustainability and resilience is a growing priority. The school has two research groups – on genetic architectures and community town planning – and a research laboratory on technological innovation in industrial and sustainable building, and plans to create a research institute on architecture and sustainable urban planning. For UIC Barcelona, ​​this collaboration is a magnificent opportunity to attract the best research talents to integrate into its teaching excellence, following its tenure track model.

The recruitment of FBA scholarship holders was made through two calls launched by UIC Barcelona and BIST last May. The six new scholarship recipients are:

At UIC Barcelona, ​​Osnat Hakimi, expert in the field of biomedicine, bioinformatics and bioengineering; Conrado Aparicio, researcher in odontology and biomaterials, and Lorenzo Chelleri, expert in the field of sustainable development in architecture, construction and town planning.

At BIST, James Eills, so far a researcher in the chemistry division of the University of Southampton, who will join IBEC; Marion Salzer, researcher specializing in cellular aging with applications in the study of fertility, who is FBA Fellow at CRG; and Ekaterina Khestanova, who joins as an FBA Fellow to research in a multidisciplinary project at ICFO and ICN2, coming from the Department of Physics and Engineering at ITMO University (St. Petersburg, Russia).

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital