Bitcoin Password: Germany Bitcoin Fraudster Won’t Give Out $ 60 Million Stash Password: Thieves Don’t Give Bitcoin 438 Crore Password In Germany

German police can seize large amounts in bitcoin fraud. Police seized bitcoin worth 50 million euros, or around 438 crore, from a thug. However, now the screw is so stuck that this thug has gone to jail, has been questioned but is not ready to give the password. For this reason, the police are unable to cash more than 1,700 bitcoins. In recent weeks, the price of bitcoin has skyrocketed, causing the administration to want to cash it quickly but the accused won’t allow that to happen.

How to open a treasure without a password?

Prosecution attorney Sabastian Murer says the accused is being questioned but does not reveal anything. He might not know. Bitcoins are stored in digital wallets protected by encryption. It requires decryption to open, which gives access to Bitcoin. A wallet cannot be opened without a password and there cannot be bitcoin cash.

Bitcoin prices cross the sky

The accused was jailed for two years for allegedly generating bitcoin by installing software on other computers. When he was sent to jail, his bitcoin price would have been a quarter of what it is today. Since last year, the price of bitcoin has increased significantly and in January of this year it hit its highest level at $ 42,000. In such a situation, this bitcoin for the administration is nothing less than a treasure and he wants to cash it as soon as possible but the silence of the accused is not yet broken.

… thrown “ in the trash ”

Earlier, a case in the UK was revealed where Welsh IT engineer James Howells accidentally threw his hard drive in the trash in 2013, which contained bitcoin code. He’s still asking Newport City Council to locate him in the landfill so he can get this code. However, the administration does not allow it citing the environmental and economic burden. The Welsh had 7,500 bitcoins valued at around 20 billion rupees.