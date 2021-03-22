Bizarre News in Hindi: London Woman charged Rs 1.6 Lakh rupees for Bananas Apple Pay at Marks and Spencer: Woman in London had to pay 1 lakh 60 thousand rupees for a 100 rupee banana Apple Pay Mork and Spencer

London

Bananas are seen as instant potency and packed with nutritional properties all over the world. Due to its price and availability, this fruit is the first choice of rich and poor alike. But, who would have thought that a woman in Britain would have to pay more than 1 lakh 60 thousand rupees for a 100 rupee banana.

According to the Telegraph report, a woman named Cymbre Barnes, who lives in London, bought a banana from a retail store on the way to the office. The price of this banana was 1 pound sterling or about 100 rupees. The woman hastily paid for the store through an online transaction. She had no idea that next time she was going to be in a lot of trouble.

Let us know that there is no payment limit in many payment apps. With this, the user can pay as much as he wants. As soon as this woman paid the £ 1 payment, the message to cut £ 1,602 (Rs. 1,60,596) came from her account. Initially, the woman did not pay attention to this message.

The woman said the store was very crowded. So I did not see this message immediately. After a while, when I arrived at the counter to take delivery, I was shocked to see the message to cut £ 1,602 over the phone. However, by that time the banana had been billed. When the woman complained that the clerk at the counter had cut more money, she sent it to the manager.

The store manager said that for the reimbursement of this payment he would have to go to the other store closest to this retail chain. The woman had to walk for at least 45 minutes to find another store for the same company. When the woman arrived at another store, after investigating the matter, the company admitted their mistake and refunded the excess money deducted. The company also offered compensation to the woman.