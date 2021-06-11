bjp most popular holiday among Indian diaspora: most popular BJP holiday among Indian diaspora in US, PM Modi tops: poll

Strong points:

The BJP is the most popular Indian political party among the Indian diaspora in the United States. Most people criticized the government’s policies but also showed strong support. new York

The Bharatiya Janata Party is the most popular Indian political party among the Indian diaspora in America. This was revealed in a study. Most of these people also criticized government policy, but also showed strong support for it. 32 percent of Indian Americans surveyed took the BJP name, while only 12 percent ran with the Congress party.

40 percent of those polled said they were not close to any Indian political party. The Indo-American Skills Survey 2020 was published by the Connery Endowment for International Peace in collaboration with Johns Hopkins University and the University of Pennsylvania. According to this, overall, if we add the supporters of Congress and other small parties, the number of people close to a party other than the BJP is only 28%.

14 lakh people got citizenship after migration

The survey was conducted by YouGov in September last year among 1,200 American Indians, some of whom were citizens and others were not. The results obtained on the basis of this survey were analyzed by a group of experts and published on Wednesday. The study indicated that according to the United States Community Census Survey, the number of Indian Americans is 4.2 million. The study also indicated that 26 million of them are US citizens. 1.2 million were born in the United States, 1.4 million people acquired citizenship after emigration and 42% of them also have foreign citizenship of India.

The study noted that more than three quarters of American Indians attach great importance to their Indianness. 75 percent of American Indians said they supported India, but there were differences in their attitudes towards the Indian government. While 58 percent criticized the government to some extent. During this period, only 17 percent of people described themselves as supporters of the government, while 35 percent of people criticized some government policies and 23 percent of people criticized most government policies.

49% of American Indians rated Modi’s performance as better

According to the survey, 49 percent of American Indians rated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s performance as superior. 35 percent strongly supported him, but 31 percent disapproved of his work and 22 percent strongly disagreed with him. The survey assessed how well the participants rated Indian political parties and leaders. The results revealed that Modi got 58, BJP 57, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh 46 and the Congress party 44 and Rahul Gandhi got the under 38 points.