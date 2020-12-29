Bla killed Pakistani soldiers: Pakistani army killed by Balochistan Liberation Army, stripped of weapons, stripped of uniform – Balochistan Liberation Army killed Pakistani soldiers ripped weapons took off uniforms

Islamabad

The Baluchistan Liberation Army insurgent group took responsibility for the horrific attack on the Frontier Corps sharing post in Harnai, Pakistan’s Balochistan province. The BLA warned in its statement that if the Kohlu-Kahan road were built, the consequences would be very serious. The Baluch organization said that this road is being drawn by the Punjabis of Pakistan against the national interest of the Baloch and that the Pakistani army is protecting them. On Saturday, 7 Pakistani soldiers were killed in this BLA attack.

In the photos posted on social media by the BLA, we see that during the attack, the clothes of Pakistani soldiers were stripped and their weapons taken away. The BLA said it had previously warned that if the Kohlu-Kahan road was built, it would have to pay a huge price. Therefore, Pakistani companies that are building this road with the help of the military should stop the construction work.

Baluch rebels change tactics, attacks against Chinese in Pakistani cities, Imran Khan in tension

‘The attacks on the Pakistani army will continue even more’

The BLA said the struggle would continue until Baluchistan’s independence against Pakistani forces intending to plunder the Baluch national wealth. He warned that such attacks on the Pakistani army would continue. He called on the local population and Pakistani businesses not to help the Pakistani army capture Balochistan.

Earlier on Saturday, Baluch rebels attacked the Pakistani army post and killed seven soldiers. After that, the Pakistani army, seeking revenge on the local population, launched a massive operation across the region. By such operations, the Pakistani military accuses them not only of entering the homes of ordinary people, but shoots people like terrorists when they demonstrate.

After this attack, Imran Khan, who was trying to hide his failures, directly described India’s hand behind the attack on the Pakistani army. He tweeted and said: ‘It is sad to hear the martyrdom of 7 soldiers during the terrorist attack on the Frontier Corps post late at night. My deepest condolences and prayers go to their families. Our nation stands alongside our brave soldiers who face attacks from terrorists backed by India.

There are frequent attacks on the Pakistani army in Balochistan

A few months ago, Baluch rebels targeted an army convoy in Panjgur district. During which three soldiers were killed, while 8 others, including an army colonel, were injured. According to Pakistani media, this was the third attack on a military convoy in Balochistan after May. These rebels are now expanding their attacks to other parts of Pakistan, including Karachi as well.

Baloch opposes Sino-Pak CPEC

The people of Balochistan have always opposed the China-Pakistan economic corridor. At times, armed rebels of the Balochistan Liberation Army have also been accused of targeting Chinese civilians working in Pakistan. In 2018, the organization was also accused of assaulting the Chinese consulate in Karachi. There are allegations that Pakistan made a decision regarding the CPEC without consulting the Baloch leaders.

The attacks did not stop despite the formation of a special force

Pakistan has set up a special force, comprising 13,700 special commandos, to protect the $ 60 billion project. Despite this, the attacks against Chinese civilians working in this project are increasing. The Baloch Liberation Army Majid Brigade claimed responsibility for the attack on the Karachi Stock Exchange in June.

Baluchistan is strategically important

Balochistan occupies a strategic position in Pakistan. Balochistan borders Pakistan and Iran, which is Pakistan’s largest province. At the same time, Karachi is also in the ranks of such people. Much of the China-Pakistan economic corridor passes through this province. The Baluchi also controlled the port of Gwadar, which Pakistan has now ceded to China.