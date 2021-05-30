black fungus drug: US helps India against COVID-19 Black Fungus Drug AmBisome: US sends 2 lakh doses of black fungus medicine to India

Washington

After the terrible ravages of the Corona virus, India is now battling a disease called black fungus. There is a serious shortage of drugs for the treatment of this disease in many states, including Delhi. Meanwhile, America has once again reached out to India to overcome the drug shortage. US pharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences will ship a total of one million doses of Ambisome (amphotericin B injection), a key antifungal drug used to treat the black fungus Mylan. Of these, 2 lakh doses reached Delhi today.

So far 2 lakh doses have reached India

Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu announced on Sunday that another shipment of AmBisome (Amphotericin B Injection), an important antifungal drug used in the treatment of black fungi, has arrived in India. Sandhu said a total of 200,000 doses have been delivered so far. The remaining doses will also be provided shortly.

Indian Embassy in action following Prime Minister Modi’s order

In view of the growing black fungus epidemic in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ordered authorities to purchase liposomal amphotericin B injections from anywhere in the world. Since then, this injection has been purchased from these two giant pharmaceutical companies in America. India received 50,000 vials of amphotericin-B from Gilead Sciences and Mylan on Friday.

Gilead Sciences will send 10 lakh doses

According to reports, Indian missions in various countries are trying to secure the supply of this life-saving drug. It was through his efforts that Gilead sent life-saving drugs to India. US biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences is working to accelerate the supply of liposomal amphotericin B (mBisome) injection to India. The company will provide a total of 1 million doses of AmBisome.

Indian companies are also manufacturing this drug quickly

Due to the increasing number of cases of black fungus or mucormycosis, the Indian government is trying to increase domestic production of amphotericin B. The government has granted licenses to five drug manufacturers to produce the drug. Apart from that, five companies are already involved in its production. The lack of amphotericin B injections affects the treatment of black fungus in many states.

