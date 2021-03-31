black hole discovery: intermediate mass black hole: huge black hole showing

Canberra

Intermediate Mass Black Holes (IMBH) lie between the black hole and the supermassive black hole. Scientists have discovered such a black hole which was found to glow in the light created by an explosion that occurred around 3 billion years ago. Proof of IMBH is very difficult to find. Even some scientists question their existence. In this case, this finding is very important.

The astrophysicist and James Painter from the University of Melbourne, Australia, say that if a black hole does not eat the surrounding matter, it becomes difficult to detect it. Their presence is only revealed by the effect of their gravity. The science team discovered this using the gravitational lens. It is the way an object bends the path of light coming from somewhere far away. In this case, the black hole was diverted towards the light coming from the explosion.

These black holes are not uncommon

Astronomer Rachel Webster, involved in the research, said the discovery of IMBHs suggests that they are not as rare as people think. He said: ‘If they were extremely rare, it would have been difficult to see one through the gravitational lens. It is a question of complete statistics and probity. This discovery will reveal not only IMBH but also supermassive black holes.

How to do SMBH?

These theories are believed to originate from the Big Bang under a theory called Direct Collaps. According to this, a minimum size of huge SMBHs was born, the mass of which was millions of times greater than that of our sun. According to the second theory, SMBH was born long after the big bang of a black hole caused by the death of a huge star. In this case, initially SMBH would have a mass a few thousand times more than the sun and later it became more massive due to the inclusion of stars and gas nearby.