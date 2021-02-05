black hole fall: Can you travel to a black hole: can it go inside a black hole

Washington

The more mysterious black holes, the more eager they are to find out what lies beyond them. Now two physicists have explained the conditions necessary to enter the black hole. However, it will be a one-way ticket because even the light from the black hole does not return, there is little chance that a human will return. Leo and Shanshan Rodrikus, assistant professors at Grenave College, compared the two sizes of black holes.

What is the difference between different black holes?

One of these stars had a mass equal to that of the Sun and that of another supermassive black hole billions of times the size of the Sun. Small black holes do not rotate and their event horizon (radius) is much less. It is the place beyond which nothing can return. Here, the effect of gravity is so important.

On the other hand, the radius of the Mahavishala Black event horizon is 7.3 lakh miles. There is a thousand billion-fold difference in gravity between the center of the two and the event horizon.

Will there be such an effect in the big black hole?

If a stellate crosses the event horizon of a black hole, it undergoes a process of sphagettification. In this, every atom of his body is drawn in a long thread. This happens because the gravity at one point in space-time is much higher than the other point. Of course, it’s impossible to survive inside a black hole when this happens.

However, if a person falls into the big black hole, they will be in free fall and there will be no sphagettification. The reason for this is the enormous distance between the black hole and the event horizon. However, this journey will only be one-sided because nothing can return from the black hole.