Black Hole News: Lab-made Black Hole Analog Proves Stephen Hawking’s Theory: Stephen Hawking’s Theory Is Proven From Lab-Made Black Hole

In 1974, the great scientist Stephen Hawking gave the Hawking Radiation Theory, according to which black holes also emit light. However, this could never be observed as this radiation is quite light. To see them for themselves, the scientists began to create black holes inside the lab. Researchers at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology tested Hawking’s radiation by creating a black hole analog and after experimenting 97,000 times, they finally found Hawking’s theory correct.

If the light cannot go out, how is the radiation?

Study co-investigator Jeff Steinhor told Phys.org: “A black hole should emit infrared radiation like a black body.” Hawking said black holes emit radiation all the time like regular stars. We wanted to confirm it in our study and we did. It is believed that the black hole has so much gravity that it cannot emit light, but Hawking based on quantum mechanics and virtual particles that black holes can emit light.

How did the team create a black hole?

To prove it, scientists cooled 8,000 rubidium atoms to absolute zero and created a black hole using a laser beam. They designed the Bose-Einstein Condensate (BEC) and, using a second laser beam, the team dumped gas atoms into something like water on the event horizon of a black hole. Half of the gas was faster than the speed of sound and some was slower than the speed of sound.

The particles go this way

In this experiment, the team focused on quantum sound waves (phonons), not on pairs of photons whose separation produces Hawking radiation. Slow moving phonons move away from running water while fast moving phonons are trapped at supersonic gas speeds.

Scientists also wanted to see if this radiation remains constant, but their black hole ended with that. The team therefore had to do this experiment 97 thousand times. Eventually he got the results. After collecting data continuously for over 124 days, he found that the radiation remained stable, as Hocking had said.

