Black hole news: Many black holes in Star Cluster: the discovery of a black hole in a cluster of stars

Scientists looking for a black hole in a star cluster have found something else. Among NGC 6397, scientists found many black cubs. Scientists are currently studying it based on data from the NASA / ESA Hubble Telescope. This globular cluster is a group of stars in which they are all very close. Most are very old. NGC 6397 is believed to have originated at the beginning of the universe. This discovery will not only play an important role in increasing information about black holes but may also answer questions related to recently created gravity waves.

Clue was looking for flakes

It is located only 7,800 light years from our earth. Due to its dense core (center) it is called collapsed core cluster. When French scientists Edwardo Vikhal and Gary A. Maimon began to study it, they expected a black hole of intermediate mass to be seen in its center. These black holes are smaller than massive black holes (SMBH) but larger than the stellar black hole born from the death of a massive star.

Is an invisible black hole possible?

Their presence remains skeptical, but some of these black holes have also been discovered. They are considered the lost link in the development of black holes. To find them, the two scientists looked at space and the speed of the stars. Analysis indicates that stars have no pattern in their orbit. According to him, there is evidence that there is an undiscovered mass in the middle of the cluster, but they were surprised to see that it is not like a point but in a certain percentage of the cluster.

Black holes are hidden here

It is believed that this undiscovered part may consist of white dwarf stars, neutron stars, and black holes consisting of giant stars whose internal regions have collapsed under their own gravity. It all came to the center of the cluster. They raised the possibility that there are black holes in this invisible part and not stars that cannot be seen. More recently, in two other theories, it was claimed that the remaining parts of stars could die, especially black holes in the internal regions of these clusters.

Where does the sound of the universe come from?

Astronomers have also raised the possibility that gravitational rays emanating from black holes in this cluster were detected by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory (LIGO) experiment, which compared the sound of the Went universe. In fact, one study claimed that based on the LIGO signal, it seems to answer questions related to another type of gravitational wave. It was possible that the source of these waves was a huge black hole. The basis of these waves can be attributed to the merger of two black holes, to the waves generated just after the Big Bang.