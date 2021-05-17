Black Hole Supernova: Black Hole Eats Star Spaghettification: Black Hole Eats Star

Washington

About 70 million light years from Earth, a black hole swallowed a star. Although stars usually die from explosions, something even more terrible has happened to this star. If anything gets into the black hole, it has to go through a process called spaghettification. This is what happened to this star and during this time an electromagnetic signal went out.

The mass of this black hole is 50 million times that of our sun. According to the Science Alert report, when a star approaches a black hole, it experiences a tidal disturbance event due to its gravity and is completely destroyed. Its debris is spaghetti. Upon entering the black hole, matter is drawn into a long, thin filament and merges into the black hole.

Meanwhile, light is produced by the effect of gravity and friction in the accretion disk around the black hole. At the end of the affair, this light slows down.

This was detected in April 2019. Zwicky Transient Facility detected the AT2019dsg which was quite bright. He saw x-rays, ultraviolet, optical and radio wavelengths.

The part of the accretion disk near the black hole is the hottest and therefore the highest energy x-rays emanate from here. The AT2019dsg is special because in Annalesis it appeared that there was something like a filament at odd angles around this black hole. Such filaments can form when a star enters a black hole.

If that was the case for the team, it would be the first such sighting. Previously, AT2019dsg was also making headlines when a high energy neutrino was detected during its event. Now, after seeing the filamint, scientists are surprised at what else this incident may reveal.