Black hole telescope: Map of the black hole with a powerful space telescope:

How many black holes are there in our universe? A German space telescope is looking for the answer to this question. Not only black holes, it also monitors neutron stars and in two years it has discovered more than 3 million objects. eROSITA was launched in 2019 and is the first X-ray space telescope capable of imaging the entire sky.

Data released last month

He joined the Spectrum-Roentgen-Gamma Russia-Germany mission which is established at point 2 in Lagrange. There is such a stable point near the Sun and the Earth where the gravity of the two creates a balance. From there, eROSITA can clearly see the universe and take a picture of it with its X-ray detection instrument. The data obtained was released last month by a team from the German Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics.

look at the sky

The telescope has already made discoveries like X-ray bubbles emanating from the Milky Way. eROSITA is built on the lines of ESA’s XMM Newton technology, orbiting the Earth since 1999. The mission’s lead scientist, Andrea Marloni, told Space.com that the institute’s team at eROSITA has made some adjustments to allow it to take XMM-Newton quality photos, but its field of view is much higher.

30 million sources found

eROSITA started taking photos in October 2019. After that, he did three sky surveys in which he examines the x-ray source of the universe. Merloni says that so far he has found 3 million such sources, of which 77% are black holes located in other galaxies, 20% are neutron stars, stars and black holes in the Milky Way. Out of these, 3% are galaxy clusters.

The secret of dark energy will be revealed

Marloni says that previously known objects were only in certain places, but eROSITA is able to see objects that are spread across the sky. He says that with the help of this, the evolution of galaxy clusters will be understood. This is important because it will also reveal dark matter and dark energy, through which the rate of formation of galaxy clusters is determined.

Dark matter is believed to be responsible for much of the gravity in the universe, while dark energy acts inversely to gravity and has not been directly detected or measured until now.