Black holes in the star cluster

London

Scientists have discovered more than 100 black holes in our galaxy, the Milky Way. These black holes are 80,000 light years away from us. It is believed that there are three times as many black holes as what scientists usually expect. With this discovery, scientists had the chance to understand the mysterious Palomar 5 star cluster. It will also be understood how these and other star clusters will develop in times to come.

This research was carried out by scientists from Cardiff University and the University of Barcelona. According to the report published in “Independent”, it may also reveal many other things, such as the recent discovery of a stream instead of a star cluster. The origin of these flows can be detected from clusters like Palomar 5 filled with black holes. It is in Galactic Halo that the primitive stars are found. Based on the stars, scientists are finding out how many black holes can be found here.

Researchers believe black holes continue to engulf stars and only then do stars die. There are many star clusters in our galaxy, but a study in January found a family that includes around 500 stars. These stars appear to flow like a stream rather than a cluster, and based on data from the European Space Agency’s Gaia Space Telescope, it was discovered that they were all born together.

This flow of stars also runs in the same direction simultaneously in the sky. The study based on this section, named Theia 456, was presented at the 237th meeting of the American Astronomical Society. Study author Jeff Andrews pointed out that stars are usually born together in a group, but the peculiarity of Theia 456 is that it is not a group. He is lying down and lying down.