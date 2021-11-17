'blake-and-mortimer',-the-visionary-comic-who-invented-the-modern-graphic-novel

The Belgian Edgar P. Jacobs, who reached the 82 years, it was many things in his life, but the ravages of the Great Depression, the subsequent Nazi occupation of his country and the postwar scourge of the continent made him, almost out of necessity, one of the most important creators of comics of Europe; an art that however he always considered minor. Of course, much smaller than the opera, to which he devoted himself in his youth with some success, and which he continued to listen to while giving shape, well after the 40, to the Blake and Mortimer albums. This comic book saga, revered by thousands of people, translated into 14 languages ​​and which have been sold close to 20 million copies, just turned 75 years. A careful exhibition at the Brussels Comic Museum, the epicenter comiquero of the continent, recalls the genesis of its British heroes, the scientist Philip Mortimer and the captain of the counterintelligence service Francis Blake. They were born in September of 1941, postwar children, for the first issue of the legendary magazine Tintin .

The exhibition, located on the second floor of a Victor Horta building, follows the creative process of El Secreto del Espadón , the first adventure of Blake and Mortimer. The work is considered by some theorists as a precursor of the modern graphic novel and this is claimed by the panels: although it was published in installments between 1946 and 1949, its author conceived his 144 plates as a closed story and were brought together in a single volume in 1964, more than a decade before The Ballad of the Salty Sea , the start of Corto Maltés, one of the works that a good part of critics assumes as the basis of current graphic novel.

Sketches, drawings and objects exhibited at the exhibition about ‘Blake and Mortimer’ in Brussels. DANIEL FOUSS (CBBD)

In the exhibition one walks among the author’s sketches and photos; you can see his thick plastic glasses, the correspondence for his exhaustive documentation; drawing utensils, his pipe, and an extravagant costume chest. Jacobs’ sense of humor is clear from the beginning, when he explains that the evil Orlik, antagonist of Blake and Mortimer, put his own face on him.

The tour is also a trip to the magnetic personality of Jacobs, who, among the many things he did in his life, is honored to have inspired the tempestuous character of Captain Haddock, Tintin’s companion in fatigue. Hergé, his creator and the great Belgian cartoonist of all time, was three years younger than Jacobs, but he rose much earlier, and was one of the key people in his life: his friend, partly his mentor and at the same time the person who clipped his wings to prevent Blake and Mortimer from overshadowing the boyish journalist: Hergé did not allow Jacobs to publish his albums in the same publisher as him, Casterman.

A person reading a comic from Edgar Pierre Jacobs in 1992. – (AFP)

The way Jacobs came to the comic largely reflects 20th century history. Born in 1904, his father took him to the opera as a child and he was marked forever. He managed to open a niche on the scene in the happy twenties, something that he combines as a draftsman for catalogs of Brussels commercial galleries; In the thirties he was hired as a baritone at the Lille Opera (France), but very soon he was forced to return to his country, when the misery that followed the crash of 29 prioritizes the hiring of French nationals. In Brussels there are no longer good times for lyricism, the war breaks out and Belgium falls to Hitler in a sigh.

Under the Nazi occupation life had to be sought and it achieves it through drawing: a childhood friend hires him as an illustrator for the cartoon magazine in which they published Flash Gordon comics. When the war prevents the plates of the American hero from arriving, Jacobs is commissioned to continue the series on his own. And when the United States finally enters the conflict and the Nazis definitively censor the fake Flash Gordon, they commission him to imagine his first own story: this is how Lightning U is born, a science fiction adventure in which Jacobs displays his talent.

At that time, the Tintin comics have begun to stay old: they are in black and white. So Hergé, who has met Jacobs in 1941 during a theatrical performance, hires him to give color to your creations; Captain Haddock was also born at that time, to whom Hergé will confer various attributes of his new friend.

View of the exhibition. Daniel Fouss (CBBD)

Both work together and will even come up with ideas for comics signed by four hands. And, when in 1946 the magazine Tintin , of publication weekly, Jacobs creates for her the characters and the universe through which she would go down in history: Blake and Mortimer, two British friends facing dark Asian forces, pseudo-fascists and militarists, causing a third world war.

“We are the masters of the world!”, Exclaim the hosts of the Yellow Empire while the capitals burn under the fire of the bombs in The Secret of the Greatsword . Against destruction, Blake and Mortimer don’t have much to do. But they do have something capable of turning the situation around: the plans for the Espadon, a kind of submarine plane capable of attacking the enemy without practically being detected.

Daniel Couvreur, co-curator of the exhibition and comic critic of Le Soir , fell in love with its protagonists as a child. “They are two individuals like you and me, two adults without special powers. One is a simple captain, the other a simple teacher. And they decide to put their courage and intelligence at the service of the progress of humanity in a very difficult time ”, says Couvreur in the Art Deco restaurant of the Comic Strip Museum.

In this collective struggle, adds, resides the actuality of the work. “If we want to resist the obscurantist forces, each one of us has to do his bit, whatever his affiliation or place of residence or culture. We must unite. We have to cooperate because, otherwise, the obscurantist forces, with military brutality and the sole command, will triumph. This is a very modern element. ”

Today, 75 years after his birth, original Blake and Mortimer stories, created by various authors after Jacobs’ death, continue to be edited at 1987. The next 20 will be released on sale The Last Sword , a new album scripted by Jean Van Hamme, one of the great living masters of Belgian comics. The exhibition, which will be open until April 2022, also reserves a space of honor.