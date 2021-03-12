Blamed Punica for the builder who allegedly delivered 60,000 euros to Bárcenas for Aguirre

Publication: Friday March 12, 2021 4:05 PM

The judge of the National High Court examining the Punic case, Manuel García-Castellón, has issued an order in which he cites Luis Gálvez, of the construction company Ploder, as investigated, for allegedly handing over an envelope of 60,000 to Luis Bárcenas and Álvaro Lapuerta to give it to Esperanza Aguirre.

García-Castellón accused Gálvez of clarifying and contrasting the statement made by Bárcenas at the end of February, when the former people’s treasurer assured that he had returned said amount in 2007 or 2008 to the president, at the time. , of the PP of Madrid. .

Bárcenas said the delivery was made with the then treasurer, Álvaro Lapuerta – deceased – and in the presence of Francisco Granados, who was the general secretary of the Madrid formation.

García-Castellón considers that, after the testimony of Bárcenas, and “without any other proof than its only manifestation”, it is necessary to “contrast with the person mentioned by the witness, the possible existence of this one”.

Aguirre complains against Bárcenas

Esperanza Aguirre denied that Luis Bárcenas gave him an envelope of 60,000 euros, as he claimed before the judge, and announced a lawsuit against the former treasurer of the Popular Party.

The former president of the Community of Madrid issued a statement hours after declaring the former senator in which he crossed out his statements as “downright false” and claimed that they had been made “without any evidence to back them up”.

“Never, never, at any time have I received money from Mr. Bárcenas or Mr. [Álvaro] Lapuerta, ”she said, insisting that Bárcenas’ accusation against her is“ an outright lie ”.

“Because of these demonstrations, I am announcing the filing of a criminal complaint against Mr. Bárcenas for false testimony,” Aguirre concluded.

Granados called for a confrontation

The defense of the former secretary general of the PP in Madrid, Francisco Granados, demanded a confrontation with the former treasurer of the national training, Luis Bárcenas, after his statements in front of the instructor of the Punic.

In a document to which laSexta had access, Granados called for this confrontation to refute the demonstrations made by Bárcenas. As pointed out, Bárcenas refers to “absolute generalities” and gives details of the procedures which have already been tried in the context of the first stage of the Gürtel case.

In addition, Granados made it ugly that the only witness to this delivery, besides himself and Aguirre, was the former party treasurer Álvaro Lapuerta.

In the text, the defense of the former general secretary of the People’s Madrilenians alleges that Bárcenas lacks documents, recordings or other means that prove the statements he made to the instructor. In addition, it designates the former president of the region, Ignacio González, indicating that he was responsible for the election campaigns in the formation at the time of the delivery.

Granados’ defense also asked Judge Manuel García-Castellón to change the condition of Bárcenas, who testifies at his own request, from witness to investigator.