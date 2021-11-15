blas-matamoro,-the-sniper-who-never-felt-like-a-cursed-writer

September 1976. The Argentine dictatorship, which has been in power for six months, censors Olimpo , of the journalist and writer Blas Matamoro (Buenos Aires, 79 years), and starts a sinister tradition. “They seized the official edition of two thousand copies. But the Corregidor publishing house had thrown out three thousand and the first ones had already been distributed; those were saved ”, says the author 45 years later in Madrid, convinced that the content of the book was the least of it. “It was a form of terrorism to scare people who wrote, but especially those who published.”

Matamoro, one of the founders does 50 years of the clandestine Homosexual Liberation Front (FLH), a pioneer space in the fight for gay rights in which the writers Manuel Puig, Juan José Hernández and Juan José Sebreli participated, among others, has just reissued two nouvelles of the years 79, gathered in The three caravels (Blatt & Ríos). In them, the elegant and incisive prose of the director of the magazine Cuadernos Hispanoamericanos between 1996 and 1998 recreates sentimental education in times of silenced desire, for those who did not conform to the hetero norm , and paints an Argentina crossed by political effervescence, psychoanalysis and the fragments of fear that the dictatorship unleashed.

“You have to go, Blas”, his sister convinced him when he heard radio the prohibition decree. “I had not been threatened,” Matamoro recalls, “but shortly before, my partner had been disappeared for a week due to a police error, along with people who had been imprisoned. First it was seven, the next day it was six, the next day five … When it came out and for years, I couldn’t smell burned meat without getting sick. At his side they had applied the prod and that smell reminded him of that hell “, says the writer with an unshakable Argentine accent.

Fearing for his life , Blas Matamoro went into exile the day after the prohibition of Olimpo , censured for “attacking the traditions of national being and Christian morality.” The cover of that collection of essays on characters that wove facts and mythology (from Perón to Dracula, passing through Carlos Robledo Puch, the serial killer with the face of an angel) defined the spirit of an intellectual sniper that still distinguishes its author: the face sensual Isabel Sarli, the porn bomb of the time, was superimposed on the dome of a church in Bahia in Brazil, inviting you to dive into the pages.

How do they get 34 years in a single suitcase? What do you take away? What is lost forever? Matamoro arrived in Madrid with an Olivetti Lettera typewriter, a couple of books, some clothes and 300 dollars in traveler’s checks. Nothing more. “Is that in the novels?” He asks. Yes, even if I don’t remember writing it. Oblivion, sometimes, protects from what burns.

The experience of emigrating

Of the Madrid’s early years recalls freedom (“there were already clubs for gays and there were no restrictions on the streets, in parks or in meeting places”), economic hardship and diverse jobs: he wrote for La Opinion from Buenos Aires, he did translations, he collaborated where he could and he was even the literary black of the memoirs of a hairdresser whose name he will not give. In December 1979, he began working as an editor at Cuadernos Hispanoamericanos and the winds improved.

Madrid also brought the love of Fernando and a couple of more than 40 years (“it’s a lot of shared life”). Never wanted to have children? “I have nephews, who sometimes tell me, ‘You’re old-fashioned, man.’ But I would like someone to call me ‘father’, that’s something that my life is missing. It was never considered. ”

The three caravels brings together two nouvelles : the one that gives title to the volume, in which the protagonist remembers from Spain his childhood and youth, the feeling of “being different”, the first loves and philosophical and political discussions, and Poor Juan’s song, which narrates the return and passionate encounter between a prestigious writer and Daniel Dávila, a young ballet star. “The origin of both is the need to tell about the experience of emigration. The two characters have that in common: they remember something that happened, but when seen again it is not recognized ”, he reflects.

Members of the radicalized Eros Group, in which Nestor Perlongher participated, appear masked in front of the Argentine press, in August of 1972. Diverted Files

As the author of some thirty books ( Nietzsche and music , Family novel and El pasadizo , among them) it is surprising to hear him say that he never puts “writer” in the questioning forms that inquire how to one earns a living. “With what I have charged for my books, I always had enough for cigarettes, but not for the matches with which I lit them,” he jokes.

1971: the FLH and gay militancy

Sharp essayist and exquisite music critic in Scherzo and Revista de Occidente , Matamoro was one of the intellectuals who started the Homosexual Liberation Front ( FLH), created half a century ago in his Buenos Aires apartment (“La Rioja 169, 5th B, in the neighborhood of Once ”, he says while drinking a beer, after having given a conference at the Ortega y Gasset Foundation).

The current strength of the LGTBI + collective contrasts with the situation that existed then in Buenos Aires, where Edict 2H prohibited a male from being in public space with another minor male; the norm —of 1932 – served on many occasions for the police persecution of minorities sexual. “In 1971, in the midst of the Lanusse dictatorship, the objectives set by the FLH were two. Go to the media and gain visibility, because homosexuality was not talked about (we did, hiding our true identities), and get the police edict by which they could take you to jail for being homosexual, “summarizes Matamoro, who had no militancy, but that he had committed himself as a lawyer for relatives of political prisoners. The end of the police edicts came much later, in 1998, with the sanction of a new contraventional code for the city.

Cover of the single issue of Homosexuals newspaper, July 1973, edited by the Professional groups and Our World of the FLH. Homosexual Archives

How did the FLH come about? “We were summoned by Héctor Anabitarte, a leader of the postal union who had tried previous organizations and who knew Juan José Hernández. We met at home in early August 1971, because the others lived with their families We were no more than 15 or 34 that day. Different cells were formed; There was no formal address and our group that had been meeting was renamed the Professionals Group. Héctor had been a communist and had left the CP after a trip to the USSR, where they spoke to him of homosexuality as a petty-bourgeois disease and degeneration. The rest of us sympathized with a certain left, although with which one? Let’s say with the vision of a more elastic code of freedoms. We all agreed on that. For politicians it was not a problem to deal with ”, he analyzes.

Some internal discussions broke water. “We debated, for example, whether or not the homosexual condition should be normalized. Nestor Perlongher, a poet who joined later, understood that no, that one had to occupy a golden marginality, remain anomalous. I never agreed with that curse; to be cursed requires that someone curse you and sacralize the repressor. Our group aspired for homosexuality to be one more among various sexual options. ”

At that time of“ Peronist renaissance ”the FLH reflected ideological disagreements. “Different tendencies appeared, anarchoids and Peronists that turned out badly, because Peronism did not want to know anything about the issue.” The Front was dissolved before the new dictatorship, affirms Matamoro. “There was no visible activity anymore, although the people who kept gathering”.

First issue of ‘Somos’, publication of the Homosexual Liberation Front of Argentina, in 1973. FLH file

In 2018 the Argentine Academy of Letters awarded With the rhythm of tango (Fórcola), a very personal dictionary in which Matamoro reflects on Argentineanness, and began a deserved revaluation of his work. In addition to The three caravels , in 2021 it was reissued in Spain Hegel’s Tales (Taugenit) and the Blatt & Ríos label anticipate the publication of an unpublished novel, Fade to black, and a reissue of The passageway . “I have even been proposed to publish the newspapers I have written since 1995. I do not know. But in any case, it excites me because they are young readers, with formations linked to digital, to pop, nothing to do with me that I feel rather classic. ”

Where is the key? of that interest? “My editors say that there is a certain anxiety for a well-written literature in front of a dominant line that does not aspire to be so (I have heard Aira in that position, speaking of the right to write badly) . Can be. But it seems to me that nostalgia for a lost epic also affects: the notion that what happens to you means something and can be counted as if it were fatal, necessary, explainable or not, mysterious, in the face of the pure eventuality that leaves no traces. The epic does leave traces. ”