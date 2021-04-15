LETTER SIZE

Blockchain training, digital leadership … ADAMS expands its free training offer

Digitalzate is an initiative of the State Foundation for Employment Training (FUNDAE) and the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) to provide free digital skills training.

ADAMS Formacin has expanded its training offer in the Digitalzate space. From now on, those who access the Digitalzate space will be able to follow six ADAMS training courses:

Telework Basic Digital Transformation How to Affect Blockchain in Your Daily Life Digital Leadership, Be Competent to Be Competitive Take Care of Your Digital Personality Digital Culture and Citizenship

Since June 2020, more than 100,000 people have taken an interest in the courses offered by ADAMS and 1,800 people have registered for one of them.

Features of Digitalzate

Training catalog with 640 courses. 100% free and online courses. Training open to all those who wish to acquire digital skills, whatever their professional situation, without conditions of participation or requirement of prior knowledge. Practical courses with updated content.

