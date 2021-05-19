blood moon 2021: total lunar eclipse May 2021 Kab Hai Kaise Dikhega: blood red moon

The pink Supermoon was seen around the world last month and next week the second Supermoon will be even more interesting. When the moon is very close to the earth in its orbit around the earth, it also looks very large. The eclipse will also be seen on the supermoon appearing next week, making it not only bigger but even redder. This view will be seen on May 26, when the moon is shining brightest. It will last approximately 14 minutes 30 seconds. (File photo: Haakon Mosvold Larsen / NTB Scanpix via Reuters)

How is the blood moon formed?

A complete lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, earth, and moon are aligned. At the time of the eclipse, the earth is located between the sun and the moon. Because of this, sunlight does not reach the moon and the moon looks dark. However, it does not go away completely. The effect of sunlight on Earth’s atmosphere makes the moon look different. When it hits the Earth’s atmosphere, the moon is bathed in red and orange light with more wavelength of sunlight and becomes a “blood moon”. It can also range from orange or red to brown. (File Photo: Keith Burns / NASA / JPL)

What will it look like in India?

It is also called Flower Moon in Great Britain because the flowers start to bloom from May. It will be clearly visible in America. Apart from that, it will also be seen in Australia, western South America, and Southeast Asia. The moon first enters the earth’s outer shadow (penumbra) and when it enters the inner shadow, it appears red. In India, this eclipse is only visible in the penumbra phase. According to the Royal Observatory of Grenich, a complete lunar eclipse occurs once every two to three years. (File photo: David Gray / Reuters)

Second supermoon, larger

The super moon that appears next week will be the second and most important of the year. Earlier on April 26, there was Super Pink Moon. In 1930, Maine farmer Almenk began printing the name of the Native American moon. As a result, the full moon in April is called the pink moon. Apart from Pink Moon he received many names such as Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, Fish Moon. He is celebrated as Hanuman Jayanti among Hindus. The name Supermoon was given by Richard Knoll in 1979. (File photo: REUTERS Alkis Konstantinidis)