bloody tears during menstruation: tears of blood from the eyes during menstruation

Chandigarh

Sometimes medical scientists come across cases that surprise everyone. Tears of blood started to come out of a woman’s eyes in Chandigarh but there were no injuries behind. For the second time in two months, when tears of blood came out of her eyes, the woman arrived in the emergency room. This condition is called hemolacria, which can have different reasons. This was happening at the time in the case of this woman, which made this case even more rare.

During your period, sometimes blood can also come out of the uterus, which is called a proxy period. The researchers said in the case report that this woman’s case is presented with two rare diseases. In fact, when the doctors examined the woman’s eyes, she suffered no injuries or pain. No symptoms of any other disease were also found.

Blood can come out of other organs

The report from the National Biotechnology Clearinghouse says that after ruling out all possibilities, the woman was found to have tears of blood due to her period. In this condition, blood may flow from the eyes and ears to the lungs and intestines. The woman also said that blood had also come out of her nose.

In fact, some tissues in the eye can also undergo changes due to hormones. The woman received medication and took hormone therapy for three months. After that, the bleeding stopped from her eye. The doctors wrote in their report: “This is a rare and unusual clinical case.” According to him, such a case has not been seen in recent times. However, further study has been suggested on this matter.