Blue Mary wants to fight with her opponents – Old Sport Republic

Since the beginning of this year 2021, the King of Fighters XV has been spoiling us very regularly with announcements of characters for his game. This time it’s Blue Mary’s turn to step into the fighting game. This announcement follows that of Ralf Jones, Clark Still or Leona Hidern. Blue Mary, real name Mary Ryan, made her debut in the game Fatal Fury alongside Terry Bogard, with whom she is close friends. Blue Mary enters the King of Fighters tournament at the behest of a mysterious man who turns out to be Howard the geese. She is a believer in sambo, a Russian martial art that mixes movements from judo, boxing and samoz (Russian wrestling). For this reason, she also fights with fists and legs and has a special affinity for throwing her opponents. She can also amplify her attacks with waves of energy. The King of Fighters XV is slated to be released on PS4 and PS5 this year in 2021. From Tanabata, writing from jeuxvideo.com MP