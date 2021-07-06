Blue screen of death will be black in Windows 11

The “blue screen of death” is a frightening old acquaintance among Windows users. Many users know it as BSOD (short for Blue Screen of Death), and it looks like it will also be affected by the general operating system overhaul introduced by Windows 11.

The blue screen of death will no longer be blue

As The Verge points out, the Blue Screen of Death will turn black with the next big Windows update. This is the first major change introduced since the sad face was added in Windows 8 (2012) and the QR code in 2016.

The Blue Screen of Death has been around since the days of Windows 3.0 and its importance is giving us the information we need to identify serious problems with our computer (usually related to incompatible hardware and memory failures).

This change doesn’t take us entirely by surprise, as Windows 11’s startup, shutdown, and restart screens have also been tinted black. The system thus appears much more elegant and continues to eliminate the vestiges of past eras. The rest of the design of the new black screen of death remains intact, at least for now.

There’s not a day without learning something new about Windows 11, right? Don’t forget that you can now download the first preview!