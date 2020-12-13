LETTER SIZE

Bluespace hires 50 people during COVID-19

BY RRHHDigital, 13:30 – 12 December 2020



Bluespace, the leading self-storage operator in Spain with more than 46 centers, hired a total of 50 people in 2020, despite the difficult situation with the Covid-19 health crisis. On the strength of these hiring data, the company has more than 220 employees and continues its firm commitment to training its teams to cope with its growth.

Since its inception, one of the main focuses of the company has been to have an excellent team and a culture of high integrity, with opportunities to gain valuable work experience and leadership skills, as well as potential growth.

The importance of training your employees

In this year 2020, Bluespace continued its training, despite the coronavirus health crisis. With a total of 24 courses delivered, the company has trained 207 people in 197 groups, out of the 222 professionals who are currently an active part of the company and with a total of 2322 hours of training, including 76 hours externally.

According to Bluespace’s director of human resources, Esther Mndez, “we are facing a period of expansion and growth for the company but also for the team, which is why we continue to focus on internal promotion which allows professional development of employees. New positions and departments have been created, and we are more committed than ever to training the team through their participation in the training plan. Bluespace wants to become one of the best self storage companies in Europe ”.

An online event in 2020 for Bluespace employees

With Bluevent online for three passes, an annual event organized by the company to bring together all employees, it took place in 2020 electronically and with the following objectives:

Give the entire Bluespace team a close-up view of the company’s results so that they can see the impact of their work on the company’s Business Plan, as well as the medium-term growth plan. Motivate the team through various Team Building activities, share moments of pleasure and relaxation that help strengthen the vision and values, while promoting team cohesion. Carry out specific training for each department at national level, highlighting the relevant aspects of each person’s daily work.

