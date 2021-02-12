BMW Group joins the first Spanish Business Council for Sustainable Development

The president of BMW Group Spain, Manel Torroba, along with 24 other presidents and CEOs of large companies, form the first Spanish Business Council for Sustainable Development. It is an organization led by Fortica, the main business organization for sustainable development as the representative in Spain of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).

The Spanish Business Council for Sustainable Development is the high-level business meeting place in which the main representatives of companies generate a common strategic response, with the aim of meeting ambition and promoting action in the face of challenges. important in environmental matters good governance (ESG).

His Majesty King Felipe VI honorably chairs the Spanish Business Council for Sustainable Development and the Fourth Vice-President and Minister of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, this morning inaugurated the Council’s constitution meeting.

During the first executive meeting of the board of directors, the president of the BMW Group in Spain, Manel Torroba, underlined that “the sustainable development strategy of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term planning and its integration into the ‘the entire value chain, from obtaining the raw material to recycling. “A coherent and long-lasting philosophy and working method which have already yielded results:” currently, around 58% of the electricity used by the BMW Group comes from renewable energy sources and, since 2006, the Group reduced its energy and water consumption in vehicle manufacturing by 55%, as well as its CO2 emissions per vehicle ”. The president of the BMW Spain group also underlined that “we are doing this because we firmly believe that if we work in coordination with other companies and institutions in a decided impulse plan, we will undoubtedly contribute not only to sustainable development but to the improvement of the economy and well-being in our country ”.

During this first executive meeting of the Council, a joint declaration was launched which takes up the commitments made by the members of the Council, with the aim of inspiring and accelerating the action of companies in favor of sustainable development to those who are in line with the three priority sustainability challenges that our society faces: the climate emergency, good corporate governance and social inequalities.

The BMW Group has been an integral part of Fortica since 2015, when it also assumed compliance with the United Nations SDGs. The BMW Group ratified in 2020 one more year its leadership position in the automotive sector in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, a global benchmark for corporate sustainability, which has been listed every year since 1999.

