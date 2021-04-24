BOCM publishes restrictions for 16 health zones and three municipalities that will affect 450,000 Madrid residents as of Monday

The Official Journal of the Community of Madrid has published the new restrictions to fight the virus with which 16 basic health zones and three localities will be confined, affecting some 450,000 Madrilenians who reside in areas with a cumulative incidence of more than 14 days at 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

As reported in the BOCM, from 00:00 on Monday, the restrictions will come into effect, for a period of 14 days, in the Basic Health Zones of the Municipality of Madrid of Gandhi (Ciudad Lineal) and General Fanjul (Latina ). In Móstoles, the mayor Bartolomé González; and the municipality of Guadalix de la Sierra.

In addition, measures are maintained in the base areas of the Madrid capital of Castelló (Salamanca) and Eloy Gonzalo (Chamberí), and in Majadahonda (Majadahonda).

Likewise, the restrictions are extended for an additional week in the base areas of the Madrid municipality of Villa de Vallecas (Villa de Vallecas), Barajas (Barajas), Rejas and Quinta de los Molinos (San Blas-Canillejas) and Chopera (Arganzuela); in addition to Las Margaritas (Getafe), La Princesa and Barcelona (Móstoles) and the municipalities of Manzanares el Real and Moralzarzal and the base area of ​​Villanueva del Pardillo.

Areas where restrictions are lifted

However, from Monday, restrictions are lifted in the base areas of the capital Madrid, Virgen de Begoña (Fuencarral-El Pardo) and Valdebernardo (Vicálvaro); in addition to San Fernando (San Fernando de Henares), Valle de la Oliva (Majadahonda) and the municipality of Paracuellos del Jarama. You can view the full newsletter at this link.

The threshold for applying entry and exit restrictions was raised to 500 cases, after closing the epidemiological week at 415 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a criterion to which is added the observation of community transmission and a tendency to the significant increase.

452,182 citizens live in population centers with restrictions, 6.7% of the region’s total and concentrate 8.5% of cases in the last 14 days.

However, there are areas which, despite a cumulative 14-day incidence of over 500 cases per 100,000 population, do not have mobility restrictions when other indicators are analyzed, with the trend being essential, as explained. the director of public health of Madrid Elena. Andradas, who reported that in basic health areas such as justice or courts, cases declined over the past week, respectively, by 29% and over 40%.