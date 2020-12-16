Bodi Tribe Africa: Everything you need to know about Bodi Community of Africa: Bodi Tribe of Africa

Ethiopia is a country of many primitive cultures. Many tribes reside there with interesting rituals and traditions. One of them is the Bodi (or Me’n) tribe whose males are generally overweight because they consume large amounts of honey. Geophysicist Ratnesh Pandey, by profession, said in conversation with Shatakshi Asthana for Navbharat Times Online that the weight of weight in the community is so high that the fattest person is chosen by organizing an event and receives the honor. of life and favorite girl. Gets the freedom to marry. (Photo credit: Eric Lafforgue)

This is how the Bodi community

Bodi men wear a cotton bandage around their waist or wander around naked. The Bodi tribe is based entirely on herding and cattle. When a child is born into the Bodi family, that child’s father usually presents them with an ox and a cow. The Bodi tribe has its own language, culture and tradition. Bodi people are sociable people and respect new people. The Bodi tribe has about 10,000 inhabitants. The Bodi use animal sacrifice in many of their cultural ceremonies. Cattle are very important for their social and economic livelihoods. The Bodi community provides the bride with dowry cows. In addition, cows are the basis of the life of the Bodi tribe from which these people get milk, ghee, curd, butter, cow urine, cow dung and blood. (Photo credit: Eric Lafforgue)

Community leader ‘Komoro’

The traditional chief of the Bodi tribe is the Komoro who is responsible to the whole community and whose order the whole Bodi community treats the deity. He wears a pearl necklace. When the former Komoro chief of the Bodi community dies, the oldest people in that community kill cattle to elect a new Komoro. After that, the cow’s blood is placed in the container of the dry squash. Likewise, we put cow’s milk in another container. In this, the pearl necklace came out of the corpse and placed in a dried gourd container containing cow blood. These beads are then reopened and made into a new design. The eldest son of the late Komoro is chosen as his successor and a garland of pearls is worn around his neck. The newly elected Komoro is then blessed by the former superior of the community with the blood of slain cattle. He is crowned at the head of the community. Thus, the new Komoro is elected in this community. Komoro is not only the head of the Bodi community, but he is also the spiritual teacher of the whole community. (Photo credit: Eric Lafforgue)

Cow’s milk and blood for 6 months

Every year in June or July, the Bodi celebrate the “Kael” ceremony, which marks the start of the new year. The thickest person here is treated like a hero throughout their life. In search of the thickest man, a competition is organized here 6 months before Kael. To participate, only one unmarried man is sent from each house, who is fed blood and milk for several months to increase his weight. During this time, physical relations with women are also not established. Every morning, women from a competitor’s family bring cow’s blood and milk for them in a bamboo pot, which is mixed and drunk. During this time, competitors use mud and ash to cover their bodies. Cows are considered very sacred in this tribe. Therefore, he is not killed to extract his blood, but the blood is drawn into a vein. After that, the cow horses are filled with the help of soil. (Photo credit: Eric Lafforgue)

This is how the new year is decided

Kael sets the date for the ceremony, Komoro. The cow is killed on the day of the ceremony. To predict the coming year, the elders of the tribe decide the last day of the ceremony by performing a traditional countdown to announce their new year based on the moon. For this process, the elderly examine the intestines of the cow. Until the cow’s intestines are properly estimated, more cows are killed and the process of killing cows continues until all elders in the community agree on an opinion on the prognosis. Go. Then the slaughter of the cows is stopped, and in the process the blood of the cows killed during bowling is poured on the komoro and the komoro announces the new years, holidays and other important days. After that, the single Bodi men, who participate in the fattening competition, must walk past Komoro and the elders of the community. Komoro then selects “Fat Man of the Year”. (Photo credit: Eric Lafforgue)

The winner gets this award

The winner of this contest is made famous in the tribe. During all this ritual, men also wear a headband, which has a feather. The women of the tribe wear goat skirts and the festival winner has the freedom to marry any girl they choose. Long-waisted girls of the Bodi tribe are called beautiful. The cow is sacrificed at the end of the feast, for which the sacred stone is used. During the program, the men are bathed in ash and mud. A feast is then organized in which the women perform a special dance called “Hate”.

In marriage, the father gives ten cows to his son and 30 to 36 cows as a dowry to the family of the bride. The husband usually receives three dairy cows from his wife. Before going hunting in the Bodi tribe, the men of the community ask the tantra-mantras and witchcraft magicians of their society if they should go hunting and if they will be lucky for them to leave. on the hunt. If a person kills a large animal like a lion or a buffalo while hunting, one must come back with the skins and horns of the slain lion and buffalo. The hunter’s father then kills a cow, after which the hunter gives great blessings to the community. (Photo credit: Eric Lafforgue)