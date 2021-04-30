Bodies of Spanish journalists murdered in Burkina Faso arrive in Torrejón de Ardoz

Publication: Friday, April 30, 2021 09:44

The plane of the armed forces responsible for repatriating the bodies of the two Spanish journalists murdered in Burkina Faso, David Beriain and Roberto Fraile, has already arrived at the air base of Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid) where their families and the foreign ministers and de la Défense, Arancha González Laya and Margarita Robles.

The Airbus A310, which departed from Madrid to Ougadougou yesterday to retrieve the bodies of David Beriáin and Roberto Fraile also moves the body of the murdered Irish citizen with the Spanish conservationist Rory Young, co-founder of the NGO Chengeta Wildlife, dedicated to the fight against poaching.

In addition to the families of the deceased and the ministers, at the foot of the runway, the Irish ambassador to Spain, Síle Maguire, and the journalist and secretary general of Reporteros Sin were also waiting for the plane, which landed at 9 a.m. Fronteras, Alfonso Bauluz, spokesperson for the families of the deceased.

The coffins were received by a military cord of honor and carried on the shoulders of twenty-four air force soldiers. From the first moment after hearing the news, the kings took an interest in what happened, and after knowing the fatal outcome, they sent a message of encouragement and affection to the journalists’ relatives. Fifty journalists summoned by La Moncloa remain in the passenger terminal of the military base, where they await statements from the ministers.