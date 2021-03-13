BOE corrects error in decree calling for Madrid elections

Posted: Saturday March 13, 2021 10:02 AM

The Official State Gazette (BOE) published this Saturday the correction of the errors of the decree calling for elections in the Community of Madrid signed by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, in which she calls to the polls on May 4.

Concretely, “a material error was noted”, the BOE publishes the “correction of the errors”, taking into account that the decree of dissolution and electoral convocation “in the first paragraph, where it says:” in its meeting of March 10, 2020… ”, we should say:“ during your meeting on March 10, 2021… ””.

This error detected in the convening decree signed by Ayuso, which specified that the date of the deliberation of the Board of Governors was held in 2020, part of the original signed in hand by the president and in that officially published by the BOE this Friday, although in the version published in the Official Journal of the Community of Madrid this Thursday, the decree has already been published with the corrected errata.