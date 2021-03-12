BOE publishes Madrid election call and fails to correct mistake

Publication: Friday, March 12, 2021 09:26

The Official State Gazette published this Friday the call for elections in the Community of Madrid and did so without correcting an error on a date that was already present in the decree published by the Community of Madrid.

According to the state document, the Madrid Governing Council met on March 10, 2020, an error in the year since it occurred in 2021 – last Wednesday -.

<< In accordance with the provisions of Articles 10 and 21.1 of the Statute of Autonomy of the Community of Madrid and Article 8 of Electoral Law 11/1986 of December 16 of the Community of Madrid, and prior deliberation of the Governing Council during of its meeting of March 10, 2020 ”, specifies the BOE.

The announcement of the elections in the Community of Madrid will go to the courts, which must resolve the appeal that the Bureau of the Regional Assembly will present against the dissolution of the Chamber and specify whether the electoral advance agreed by the government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso wins. Or the censure motions presented by Más Madrid and the PSOE.

The decision depends specifically on the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM), which must rule on the appeal that will be presented in the coming hours by the Permanent Council of the Assembly of Madrid against the Ayuso decree.