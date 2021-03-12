BOE publishes ‘mandatory completion’ agreement for autonomous Holy Week closures

Publication: Friday March 12, 2021 8:52 AM

The Official Journal of the State published the resolution of March 11 of the Secretary of State for Health with the agreement of the Interterritorial Health Council in which the coordinated actions against COVID-19 for Easter and the bridge of San José.

The resolution, mandatory for all autonomous communities, provides for the closure of the perimeter of the regions between March 17 and 21 in the territories where it is a public holiday on March 19, as well as from March 26 to April 9 for Holy Week. .

Madrid, which was the only one to vote against the measures, must also abide by the deal despite its president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, insisting that she will not comply with the shutdown. In this context, Minister Darias warned that the government could go to court if the agreement is not respected.

The measure of the closure of the perimeter will not affect the territories of the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands and the autonomies will also have to adjust the curfew to 23 hours maximum.

In contrast, social gatherings will be limited to a maximum of four people in closed public spaces, six in open spaces, and meetings will be limited to cohabitants in private spaces.