boeing ah-64 apache helicopter: Apache gets a new “ brahmastra ”, now it will smoke enemies up to 32 km at sea “ flying tank ” – the boeing ah-64 apache attack helicopter used a Israeli missile spike-nlos to detonate a small boat 32 kilometers at sea

The US military has equipped the world’s deadliest attack helicopter AH-64E Apache with an Israeli-made Spike-NLOS missile. After the launch of this missile, Apache’s strength also increased significantly in maritime missions. Just last month, the U.S. Army and Air Force conducted a test to fire a Spike missile off the AH-64E Apache off the coast of Florida. During this time, the missile sank an enemy ship at a distance of 32 km into the sea in one fell swoop. Since then, this helicopter is also expected to be used in maritime missions. Until now, this flying tank has been used to attack enemies on the ground and in the hills. During the wars in Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and Iraq, this helicopter proved its strength. A few days earlier, the US military had trained to control and fire an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) armed with two numbers from an Apache helicopter. Thanks to this, the pilot of this helicopter can now attack with missiles through these drones flying along the enemy air defense area. During the exercise, the Apache pilot also fired missiles from the drone, which were successful in hitting his target.

Apache ship wrecks 32 km from the Spike missile

AH-64E Apache successfully fires a Spike-NLOS missile after a flight from US Air Force Base in Eglin. This missile works like the other missiles in the Beyond Visual range. In this, the pilot can only fire missiles using radar without seeing his target with his eyes. It is said that this test was carried out in the second week of February. This test had to be done earlier, but due to the bad sea weather he had to face some delays. Engineers from the US Air Force’s 780th Test Squadron released a statement saying we were excited to test a new weapon system here at Eglin Air Force Base. Our team worked closely with the military to make sure everything went well and the test was a success. According to the US Air Force, just three days before the test, some necessary modifications to the Apache helicopter were added to the weapon system firing the Spike missile. Prior to this test, US Air Force engineers examined all flight and ground aspects of the helicopter and missile systems. After getting clearance, the missile was fired over a ship moving in the sea. Never before had the missile been fired over the sea surface by Apache, so the team test also practiced the dummy several times.

US Army pilots trained in Israel

The engineering team had made all the necessary preparations before firing the Spike missile from Apache. They had already prepared for aspects of everything that might happen during the actual test. It was also ensured that all of the helicopter’s systems were in flight and that the crew had clearance to operate for any unforeseen emergency procedures. From 2019 to today, this missile has been fired on the ground several times by the US Army and Air Force, but they did not have the experience of firing this missile at sea. many US Air Force officials visited Israel last year. Here he gained experience in firing these weapons while flying in Apache AH-64E helicopters enlisted in the Israeli Air Force. Explain that the Israeli Air Force has used the Spike-NLOS missile for many years. Last year, the US military planned to equip Apache with this missile to protect its maritime borders. After which, in a few days, the Spike NLOS missile will be officially deployed on its Apache AH-64E helicopter. It is believed that the first Apache equipped with this missile will patrol near the border with Mexico. The region is known for illegal migrants and drug trafficking. In such a situation, if Apache sees a target on land or sea, it can destroy it in an instant.

How dangerous is Israel’s NLOS missile?

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began using the first generation of the Spike-NLOS missile in 1981. Israel did not recognize its presence for several decades due to the missile’s lethality and advanced technology. Later, when Israel began to export it to many friendly countries, the world publicly learned of the existence of this missile. In June 2020, Israeli arms maker Rafael Advance Defense Systems announced it was developing a fifth-generation version of the weapon, which would have a maximum range of over 20 miles. Its earlier version was capable of hitting targets up to a distance of about 25 kilometers. The most notable feature of Spike-NLOS is its guidance system, which has two modes of operation. The first way is to hit the target using the coordinates inserted inside the missile. For example, if a building needs to be targeted, the location of that target will be adjusted. After which this missile will be able to strike it using its guidance system. The second way is to change your target after the shot. Using a camera mounted in the pilot missile, he can change target at the last moment, that is to say in the terminal phase when he wishes. The video stream of this missile is displayed on the screen of the pilot’s helicopter.

This missile doesn’t even let the enemy hide behind the mountain

This missile is able to attack with precision even against fast moving targets. This is also his goal in a battlefield filled with bad weather, smoke and dust. Can Be Found Under such circumstances, systems often equipped with conventional laser or thermal imaging are shut down. However, this missile can accurately target its target in all climates. The US military has already tested the possibilities of this missile at an extreme level. In August 2019, Spike-NLOS was shot from an Apache hidden on one side of a 1,600-foot-high mountain in the Arizona range. That accurately hit the Russian Pantir-S1 missile defense system deployed across the mountain. In fact, the radar of any missile defense system in mountainous areas only works at a fixed angle. In such a situation, this missile, fired from just behind the hill standing in front, set its course on the side of the hill. By the time this missile was sighted by radar and there was a reaction from the front, it had destroyed the system itself. This missile, coupled with the AGM-114 Hellfire missile deployed on the Apache, is capable of striking enemies on the battlefield.

America connects all guns in a network

The US military is working on plans to interconnect troops, tanks, guns, drones, satellites, fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters in the coming days. The point is that if during the flight someone in this network sees the target and has no missiles, then another ship can fire the missile to destroy the target. In such a situation, it will be difficult for the enemy to escape. The US military wants its drones to hit the target with enemy missiles, while fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters that have troops present can be monitored from the outside. In such a situation, when the drone sees a target, it can fire its own missile. If it doesn’t have a missile, it will send target information to remotely deployed helicopters or attack ships. By which the enemy can be eliminated by attacking with long range weapons. With this technology, human life and property will be saved.