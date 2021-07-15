Boeing B-52 Stratofortress: Russia Tension US, Russia intercepted US Air Force B52 bombers over the Bering Sea

Moscow

Russian Air Force MiG-31 and Sukhoi Su-35 fighters have now pushed back three US Air Force B-52H bombers over the Bering Sea. This is the third such incident in the past 8 days, when American planes have been chased by Russian fighter jets. The Russian military said four fighter jets had been dispatched to monitor three US B-52 bombers near the border.

The Russian Defense Ministry said radar surveillance of Russian airspace detected three air targets in the international waters of the Bering Sea. These planes flew very close to Russian airspace. After that, the Russian National Defense Control Center sent MiG-31 and Su-35 fighters from the Eastern Military District air defense forces to identify air targets and prevent illegal entry into the airspace. Russian.

The Russian National Defense Control Center reported that Russian fighters identified the air targets as US Air Force Global Strike Command B-52H strategic bombers. After which they took American planes from Russian airspace into the Bering Sea. He said the decision was taken to prevent any illegal entry into Russian airspace.

This is not the first incident of US planes being fired near Russian airspace. A day earlier, the Russian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet shot down an American RC-135 reconnaissance plane over the Black Sea. While on July 8, Russian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets forced the US maritime surveillance plane Boeing P-8 Poseidon to turn around over the Black Sea .

The American Boeing P-8 Poseidon is considered the age of submarines. These planes are capable of conducting anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. Due to patrolling the sea long distances, America has deployed it all over the world. Its range is 1,200 nautical miles. The maximum speed of this aircraft is 907 kilometers per hour. Equipped with radar, this aircraft is able to cope with intelligence and all types of risks. It has dangerous Harpoon Block-II missiles, MK-54 low-weight destroyers.

The Russian Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet is also a multirole air superiority aircraft. This means that this fighter plane is capable of attacking enemy ground targets as well as shooting down any enemy aircraft. Not only that, this fighter plane can also dodge any missile fired by the enemy through stunts. It was developed from Sukhoi Su-27 aircraft. Four countries around the world have operated this fighter jet since 1996.

