Boeing B-52 Stratofortress: US Air Force AGM-183A hypersonic missile test Boeing B-52 Stratofortress Latest updates: US Air Force test fails for Boeing B-52 Stratofortress bomber hypersonic missile

Strong points:

The US hypersonic missile program suffered a major setback, a major test was to be fired from a failed B-52 aircraft. Alta Fast hypersonic missile. RUSSIA is building a missile 20 times faster than voice amid mounting tensions from China.

The US Air Force’s new hypersonic missile program suffered a major setback. In fact, the fast hypersonic Alta missile being built for the US Air Force failed in testing. The missile was to be fired from a Boeing B-52 Stratofortress bomber flying from Edwards Air Force Base in California.

The plane could not fire a missile

As reported by CNN on Monday, the Boeing B-52 Stratofortress bomber flew to fire the first booster test vehicle under the AGM-183A Air Launch Rapid Reaction Weapon (ARRW) program. The missile could not be released from the aircraft during these tests to be carried out at the Point Mugu Sea firing range. After which, a successful landing of the aircraft was carried out.

America’s missile program suffered a major setback

The failure to test this missile is described as a major setback for America. The United States is currently in the race to manufacture hypersonic weapons amid mounting tensions with China and Russia. These missiles are designed to fly at such a high speed that they can destroy enemy air defense areas, planes and airfields in the blink of an eye.

America will test the missile again

Brigadier General Heath Collins, executive officer of the United States Army Arms Directorate program, said the ARRW program has grown rapidly since its inception. Through this program, we have also acquired many important skills. However, this launch was also not a disappointment for us as it provided us with valuable information to learn and move forward. This is why we are testing.

Preparations to fly missiles 20 times faster than voice

This new missile is called the AGM-183A Air Launched Rapid Reaction Weapon (ARRW). It is possible that he will be commissioned in the Air Force in the next few times. The test aimed to demonstrate the missile’s ability to reach hypersonic speed. The Pentagon is working on building a missile 20 times faster than the voice through this missile.

US-NATO tensions, Russia contaminated the world’s deadliest cruise missile, the Zircon

America threatened by China’s DF-17 missile

The United States is threatened by China’s DF-17 hypersonic missile. For this reason, it is trying to upgrade its missile defense technology. This hypersonic missile specializes in long-range precision targeting. In such a situation, if China attacks, the United States will have to make strong arrangements to protect its base in Guam or Japan. The Chinese DF-17 missile can penetrate its target at hypersonic speeds of up to 2,500 km.

Russia has again contaminated the world’s deadliest hypersonic missile, the speed is 9888 km / h

What are hypersonic missiles

A hypersonic missile can fly at least five times faster than the speed of sound (1,235 km / h). These missiles have a minimum speed of 6174 km / h. These missiles are equipped with both cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. This missile leaves Earth orbit after its launch. After which, he targets the target. Radars are also unable to catch them due to the high speed.

Why a hypersonic missile is considered dangerous

Common missiles follow ballistic trajectories. This means that their paths can be easily followed. This gives the enemy the opportunity to prepare and counterattack, while the hypersonic weapon system does not operate on a fixed trajectory. For this reason, the enemy will never guess which way is his path. The speed is so fast that the target won’t even know it. In other words, the air defense system will fill the water in front of it.