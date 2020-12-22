boeing fa 18 india: Will the US Navy join the American fighter FA-18 Super Hornet? Learn how powerful it is – Will Indian Navy buy Boeing FA-18EF Super Hornet fighter jet, know all specs and firepower

India is rapidly increasing its strategic power amid growing tensions from Pakistan and China. Meanwhile, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh mentioned the need for a third aircraft carrier (aircraft carrier) in the country. The Indian Navy currently consists of a single INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier, while another INS Vikrant aircraft carrier is still under construction. In such a situation, the Indian Navy needs fighter jets to operate from these aircraft carriers. For which the American gunsmith Boeing remains a fierce rivalry between the Russian Mikoyan and Dassault.

Why fighters should buy for the navy

India currently operates 26 MiG-29Ks from Russia with its INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier. The remaining 14 MiG-29s are deployed to Indian Navy base INS Hansa in Goa. In such a situation, if the Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant enters service by 2022, it will need new fighter jets. Until now, the belief was that the ski jumping facility is available at INS Vikrant also for flying airplanes. In such a situation, if a heavy fighter plane arrives, then it will be difficult for it to fly over this aircraft carrier.

Boeing’s Super Hornet passed ski jump test

With the same claim and proving its usefulness for Indian aircraft carriers, Boeing successfully launched the Sky / Jump F / A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet. In which the fighter plane flew upward curving ramps for short distances. Boeing company official Ankur Kanglekar said officials at the Indian Embassy in Washington witnessed the test.

Video: FA-18 Super Hornet flying from a ski jump

India will buy one of these fighter jets

In 2018, the Indian Navy began the process of purchasing 57 multirole fighter jets for its aircraft carrier ships. These planes use skydiving flight technology. There are currently six warships that can operate from aircraft carriers with ski jump technology. These include Rafael (Dassault, France), F / A-18 Super Hornet (Boeing, USA), MiG-29K (Russia), F-35B and F-35C (Lockheed Martin, USA) and Gripen (Saab, Sweden).

How powerful are Boeing Super Hornet fighter jets

The United States has deployed a large number of F / A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets to 12 aircraft carriers, seen as a symbol of its strength. These planes are also considered the backbone of the US Navy’s strength. With this help, America bombed Syria, Libya, Iraq and Afghanistan and brought the enemies to their knees. These aircraft have been stationed and have served in the United States Navy, Kuwait, and the Australian Navy since 1995.

This plane can fly with 4000 kg bombs

The integrated network system of this aircraft offers the possibility of better communication with the troops on the ground. The aircraft has 11 horde points, through which it can fly with 4000 kg of air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles. The radars attached to it make this plane more deadly. This aircraft can fly at a speed of Mach 1.6.