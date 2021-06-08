Boeing MQ-25 Stingray: The MQ-25 is the first to perform unmanned aerial refueling: a US Navy fighter jet is refueled from a Boeing UAV tanker

Washington

On June 4, the US Navy made history by refueling the F / A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet in the air via an unmanned refueling drone. The whole world is shocked by this technical performance of America. It is the first time in the world that in-flight refueling has been carried out in a fighter plane with a drone. The drone used is the Boeing MQ-25 Stingray. Video of this incident is also widely shared on social media.

This is why it is a big problem for America.

This test was performed in the air, a short distance from MidAmerica Airport in Muscotta, Illinois. This drone is expected to be operated from US aircraft carriers. This will eliminate the need for fighter jets to repeatedly land on aircraft carriers for refueling. This is because fighter planes are not able to use their full fuel capacity during the flight of an aircraft carrier. In such a situation, fighter jets have to make frequent landings on aircraft carriers for fuel.

There will be fewer accidents on aircraft carriers

Taking off and landing on an aircraft carrier is considered very risky work. In such a situation, with the help of this drone, fighter jets can now be refueled in the air themselves. This is expected to significantly strengthen the US Navy’s fleet of FA 18 Super Hornets. By avoiding frequent take-offs and landings, the risk of fighter aircraft crashes will also be reduced.

Boeing’s drone director recounted the whole incident

Dave Bujold, Boeing’s MQ-25 program director, said during testing that a Navy Super Hornet fighter jet contacted the Boeing-owned MQ-25 T1 test vehicle. After reaching a distance of 20 feet from this drone, the pilot of the fighter plane got a feel for the surrounding environment. He wanted to check the stability of flying near this drone.

Fuel filled after checking by dry connection

When the pilot finished the observation with his attentive eyes, the operator of the UAV stationed at the ground control post turned on the fuel ejection tube (Aerial Refueling Store Pod). After that, the fighter plane flying at a distance of 20 feet approached. Meanwhile, the Super Hornet also when dry connected to the refueling tube. During this time, no fuel was filled in the fighter plane.

In-flight refueling carried out at different altitudes

On the second attempt, the aircraft reconnected the fuel tube from the UAV to the in-flight refueling storage pod. Then, the two planes flew at an altitude of 10,000 feet above the ground. During this time, the MQ-25 drone provided 300 pounds of fuel. Exactly the same feat was achieved at an altitude of 16,000 feet. During this time, the drone supplied 100 pounds of fuel to the fighter plane.