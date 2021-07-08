Boeing P-8 Poseidon: Russian Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets prevent Boeing P-8 Poseidon from entering Russian airspace Viral video: Russian Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets chase American P-8 Poseidon over the black sea

Moscow

Russian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets knocked down an American Boeing P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft flying over the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that this US Navy surveillance plane was entering Russian airspace. After which two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets were dispatched to verify the illegal entry.

Russian Defense Ministry issued statement

The Russian Defense Ministry said in its statement that on July 6, Russian airspace control over neutral Black Sea waters detected an air target near the state border of the Russian Federation. Two Sukhoi-30 fighter jets took off to identify the aircraft and prevent it from entering Russian airspace. The Russian fighter jet crew identified the aerial target as a Boeing P-8 Poseidon and carried it over the Black Sea. The flight of Russian planes was carried out in strict compliance with international rules for the use of airspace.

How dangerous is the American Boeing P-8 Poseidon

The American Boeing P-8 Poseidon is considered the age of submarines. These planes are capable of conducting anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. Due to patrolling the sea long distances, America has deployed it all over the world. Its range is 1,200 nautical miles. The maximum speed of this aircraft is 907 kilometers per hour. Equipped with radar, this aircraft is able to cope with intelligence and all types of risks. It has dangerous Harpoon Block-II missiles, MK-54 low-weight destroyers.

Poseidon can also destroy submarines

The Boeing P-8 Poseidon aircraft is also equipped with rockets and ammunition. Detecting any critical situation, it can attack enemy submarines and warships. It is manufactured by the American aircraft manufacturer Boeing. The United States transferred responsibility to Boeing in June 2004 as part of plans to build the next generation of maritime surveillance aircraft. The first Poseidon-8A aircraft was designed in March 2005. After that, approximately 117 Poseidon-8A aircraft were inducted by the US Navy into its fleet. The Poseidon-8A was purchased by the Australian government in February 2014. In this agreement, 4 additional aircraft were contracted for $ 4 billion.

How dangerous is the Russian Sukhoi Su-30 fighter plane

The Russian Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet is also a multirole air superiority aircraft. This means that this fighter plane is capable of attacking enemy ground targets as well as shooting down any enemy aircraft. Not only that, this fighter plane can also dodge any missile fired by the enemy through stunts. It was developed from Sukhoi Su-27 aircraft. Four countries around the world have operated this fighter jet since 1996.

