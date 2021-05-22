Boko Haram Abubakar Shekau: Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau killed in suicide: Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau died

Abuja

Abubakar Shekau, head of Boko Haram, a terrorist organization of terrorists in Nigeria, has been killed for many years. Authorities say Shekau committed suicide. According to reports, Shekau blew himself up with explosives when confronted by the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) province. No official announcement was made on this matter, but the Wall Street Journal claimed it based on conversations between jihadist fighters.

The Journal report indicates that there was a fight between Boko Haram and ISWAP in Borno, in northern Nigeria, where ISWAP became powerful. The Journal claims Shekau detonated the bomb and blew himself up, based on conversations between the militants and the militant commander.

Important moment for Nigeria

Nigerian military spokesman Mohammad Yerimi said the administration was investigating the matter. He said such reports have happened in the past and he has come back. At the same time, in an interview with the Journal, Unlast Bulama Bukarti of the Tony Blair Institute said that Shekau was one of the most persistent terrorists in the world and that the world looked upon him very little. He said it was an important moment for Nigeria.

Boko Haram: One of the world’s most feared terrorist organizations, Boko Haram, which cut off workers’ heads

Synonym of terror

Islamic Organization – Boko Haram was founded in 2002 by Mohammad Yusuf. Local language – Boko in Hausa means “to defend Western education”. But in 2009, the organization launched military operations to establish an Islamic country in Nigeria. The United States declared Boko Haram a terrorist organization in 2013. It was non-violent when it was built and its main objective was to purify Islam in northern Nigeria.

In March 2015, he joined the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). Since Shekau took command in 2009, it has grown so violent that it was once one of the most dangerous terrorist organizations according to the Global Terrorism Index.