Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau has died in Nigeria – Whidbey Daily News

Abubakar Shekau was badly besieged in the conflict with the Islamic State. He later blew himself up.

Abuja. Abubakar Shekau, considered the main face of terrorism in West African countries, committed suicide by blowing himself up.

Death confirmed in audio recording

He was killed during a clash with the West African province of Islamic State, an opposition group. Islamic State confirmed Abubakar’s death in an audio recording on Sunday. Significantly, Abubakar Shekau was badly besieged in the conflict with the Islamic State.

The commander’s death was confirmed

The leader of the Islamic State West African province, Abu Musab al-Barnawi, has confirmed the death of the Boko Haram commander in an audio dio message. “God has done justice by sending Abubakar Shekau to heaven,” he said. According to a Nigerian report, people conducting research on Boko Haram have confirmed Abubakar’s death.

The grip will be stronger in the Chad Lake area

Abubakar is said to have died during the conflict in the Chad Lake area. Bulama Bukarti, a researcher on Boko Haram, says the Islamic State is now tightening its grip on Lake Chad. Islamic State has been trying to oust Abubakar for some time.

The organization completely collapsed

It is believed that the organization disintegrated after Abubakar’s death. Violent activities between the two groups have come to an end. According to political analysts, Boko Haram will now join the Islamic State. This will strengthen its hold in northeastern Nigeria. Attacks on the Islamic State government and its military could now escalate. In the last 12 years, there have been many reports that the commander of Boko Haram has been assassinated. But this time his death was confirmed.