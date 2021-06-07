Boko Haram leader Abubakar Sshekau dead in Nigeria, rival ISWAP confirms

Strong points:

Abubakar Shekau, the feared Boko Haram villain who has become synonymous with terror in West African countries, has been killed in a conflict with his rival faction.

Abubakar Shekau, the formidable killer of Boko Haram, who has become synonymous with terror in West African countries, was killed in a conflict with his rival faction, the West Africa Province of Islamic state. ISIS confirmed Abubakar’s death in an audio recording on Sunday. It is said that in the conflict with the Islamic State, Abubakar Shekau was badly swallowed up and on May 18 he committed suicide in an explosion.

ISIS West Africa provincial chief Abu Musab al-Barnawi confirmed the death of the Boko Haram commander in an audio message. He said, ‘Abubakar Shekau God sent him to heaven and did him justice.’ A Nigerian intelligence report and people researching Boko Haram confirmed Abubakar’s death. At the start of last month, the Nigerian military said it was investigating Shekau’s alleged death.

ISIS is now tightening its grip on Lake Chad

Abubakar is said to have been killed during the conflict in the Lake Chad region and his opposition faction has also confirmed this. Bulama Bukarti, who studies Boko Haram, said the Islamic State is now tightening its grip on the entire Lake Chad region, once considered a stronghold of Boko Haram. ISIS has long wanted to oust Abubakar.

It is believed that after Abubakar’s death, the fierce competition between the two factions may now end. Political analysts say that now the residents of Boko Haram will join the Islamic State and further strengthen their hold in northeast Nigeria. Now ISIS can step up its attacks on the government and its military. Over the past 12 years there have been several reports that the Bokoharam commander has been killed, but this time his death has been confirmed.

No one is ready to testify against terrorists.

Boko Haram first rose to prominence in 2014. This year, it kidnapped 270 schoolgirls. Since then, he has kidnapped children on several occasions. The fear of Boko Haram in Nigeria is such that no one is ready to testify against its terrorists. This organization was created to establish a government that obeys Sharia law in Nigeria. This terrorist organization not only killed large numbers of people in Nigeria, but also carried out many deadly attacks against the security forces. Kidnappings, killings of people and attacks on military bases by Boko Haram terrorists in the region continue to this day.