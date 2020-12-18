Boko Haram: Nigeria: More than 300 schoolchildren rescued from captivity, Boko Haram kidnapped – Nigeria More than 300 schoolchildren rescued from Boko Haram

Maiduguri

Islamic terrorist organization Boko Haram has released children abducted from school in Nigeria. Last Friday, this terrorist organization attacked a boarding school in Katsina State, Nigeria, and abducted around 300 children. State Governor Aminu Bello Masari announced that security forces had released all abducted children.

Did the government give the ransom?

Governor Aminu Bello Masari said the children were being transported to the capital of Katsina. Children will be medically examined before being sent to their families. Masari said most of the children had been released. He did not say whether the government provided a ransom for it.

Nigerian President expressed his joy

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari welcomed the release of the children, saying the children’s families, the entire country and the international community came as a great relief. The terrorist organization Boko Haram claimed responsibility for the kidnapping of children from a public secondary school in Kankara, Katsina state.

Boko Haram took responsibility for the kidnapping

Abubakar Shekau, a leader of Boko Haram, said in a video that schools are not taught in accordance with Islam. At the time of the kidnapping, more than 800 children were present at the school. Hundreds of children escaped, but it was believed then that more than 330 children had been kidnapped.