Boko Haram Nigeria: Nigeria: Boko Haram Took Responsibility For Abduction Of Over 300 Children, Said: ‘Western Education Is Against Islam’ – Boko Haram Takes Responsibility For More Kidnapping of 300 students in Nigeria

Lagos

Jihadist rebels from Boko Haram in Nigeria have claimed responsibility for the kidnapping of hundreds of students from a school, after which their families are suffering. On Friday, armed assailants attacked a public school in Nigeria’s northern Katsina province. More than 330 students at the school have since disappeared. A large number of students had managed to save their lives by closing the wall.

‘Against Islamic Principles’

The “Daily Nigerian” newspaper said it had received an audio message from Boko Haram leader Abubakar Sheku, indicating that the same organization had abducted schoolchildren because Western education was against the principles of Islam. Garba Shehu, a spokesman for the Nigerian president, said in a statement Monday that the kidnappers had approached and negotiations were underway for the safe return of the children.

Family pain

However, they did not reveal the identity of these attackers and are described as dacoits. At the same time, the families of the missing children are desperate on one side and angry on the other. They just want their children back. A mother upset for her son said people don’t eat and sleep. As soon as an oil crew passes, people feel that their children have been discovered.

Anger against the government

The anger of those already in the country over the continuing violence increased further and protests began against the leaders. It was alleged that there was a lack of favoritism and transparency on the part of the leadership. At the same time, on Saturday, the police, the air force and the army launched a rescue operation when the whereabouts of these “dacoits” were searched. At the same time, all boarding schools in Katsina and the surrounding area were closed.

Boko Haram, one of the most feared organizations

The Islamic State of West Africa or the Islamic State of the Province of West Africa is called Boko Haram in the common language. Chaid, a jihadist terrorist organization based in northeastern Nigeria, is also active in Niger and northern Cameroon. Since then, governments have prepared organized forces to combat them. Islamic Organization – Boko Haram was founded in 2002 by Mohammad Yusuf.

It was nonviolent during its construction and its main goal was to purify Islam in northern Nigeria. It has become so violent since 2009 that it was once one of the most dangerous terrorist organizations according to the Global Terrorism Index.