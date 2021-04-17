Boko Haram terrorist attack in Nigeria: Boko Haram orchestrated again in Nigeria, 18 people killed, 21 injured

Strong points:

Members of the terrorist group Boko Haram attacked Damasak, Nigeria, 18 people were killed and 21 others were injured in this horrific attack by Boko Haram.

Members of the terrorist group Boko Haram attacked the town of Damasak in northeastern Nigeria earlier this week, killing 18 people and injuring 21 others. A senior official gave this information. According to the Xinhua News Agency report, Borno State Governor Babagana Umra Zulu gave this information to reporters on Friday, confirming the attack.

Zulum said: “The United Nations Humanitarian Center, private residential houses, a police station, a primary health center are among those damaged. He said he traveled to Damasak to take stock of the damage and to interact with security officials involved in counterterrorism operations in the city. Boko Haram has been trying to establish an Islamist state in northeastern Nigeria since 2009.

In the ideology of Boko Haram, which advocates Islam, Muslims are strictly prohibited from voting and being secular. He talks about the implementation of Sharia law around the world. Its founder Maulvi Mohammad Yusuf also built a mosque, which has become a major jihadist recruiting center these days. This organization carries out attacks by manufacturing human bombs on children.

Last year, Boko Haram in Nigeria brutally killed 43 workers in the fields and injured 6. This incident took place in Maiduguri, Nigeria. Anti-jihadist sources had informed. They said that in a very brutal attack, these workers were first tied up and then their throats slit. Since 2009, around 36,000 people have died in the jihadist controversy and more than 20 lakh have been displaced.