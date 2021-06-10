Bolivian Legislative Assembly: Bolivian politicians engage in massive brawl on Parliament floor

the peace

Party and opposition leaders clashed during an ongoing debate in the parliament of the South American country of Bolivia over the detention of a former president. A bitter struggle broke out between the leaders of the two camps. It is not that only male MPs were involved in this heckling in Parliament. There was also a fight between women parliamentarians from both parties. These women leaders were pulling their hair and throwing punches at each other. Later, Parliament security personnel and senior leaders from both parties intervened to appease the case.

The fight started after the argument

Indeed, Tuesday, while the Bolivian Parliament was discussing the issue of the detention of former interim president Jeanine Aez. During it, a debate broke out between opposition politician Henri Monteiro and member of the ruling MAS Socialist Party Antonio Colque. Soon these two leaders left their seats and arrived in the middle of Parliament and began to fight.

Women parliamentarians also pulled their hair out

Seeing the two leaders brawl inside Parliament, other leaders succeeded as well. But, they clashed while running away. During this time, women parliamentarians also began to beat. Video of this incident is also going very viral. The women leaders of the fight are Tatiana Anez de Cremos and Maria Alanoka.

what were we debating

Former Bolivian President Jeanine Aez was arrested in March. Opposition parties were angry with his arrest. After that there was a debate in Parliament as to whether Jeanine Anez had fraudulently participated in the elections and led a provisional government. He is also accused of attempting a coup to overthrow former President Evo Morales.

Jeanine Anez was arrested in March

After the fight, Antonio Kolke, member of the ruling Samajwadi MAS party, said that they caught me. They were pulling me from behind. We will never allow such work inside Parliament. The political struggle in Bolivia has gained momentum in recent months. In March of this year, former interim president Jeanine Anez was arrested and jailed. It was then alleged that his coup attempts forced former President Morales to resign in November 2019.