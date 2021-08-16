Bombon Boss arrives in Bilbao and creates more than 70 direct jobs in recent months

Bombon Boss, the Alicante coffee and pastry chain with more than 20 years of history, arrives in the Basque Country with the opening of its first establishment, more precisely in Bilbao.

The good reception of the public during the first days of opening of the Artea shopping center (Leioa, Biscay) reconfirmed the positive attitude of the whole team to continue firm in its growth plans in the region.

This new store follows the same design lines of the latest openings, seeking to make it easily recognizable among its followers. In addition, we wanted to bet on a large terrace accessible directly from the street and which can be enjoyed 365 days a year by customers who walk around the neighborhood and want to enjoy a delicious time at any time of the year. .

In this new Bombon Boss establishment in the Artea shopping center, the brand will continue to offer its delivery service through the Glovo platform and, of course, will continue to work on reducing food waste through its collaboration with TooGood To Go. from this collaboration in May this year, the brand saved more than 4 tonnes of C02 emissions thanks to the distribution of packs of products in all its stores.

Thus, in this last month of July, Bombon Boss welcomed two new additions to the chain, showing its clear intentions to carry the brand throughout the national territory with this expansion plan.

Since the start of its activity in 1992, BombonBoss has opened a total of 23 stores throughout the Valencian Community, Murcia, Catalonia, Madrid and, now, Bilbao. A project that already has more than 250 employees, creating more than 70 direct jobs in recent months. All this thanks to a team attached to the brand in its maxim of offering an agile and quality service so that customers can enjoy 100% Arbica coffees, freshly baked products or pancakes and waffles of their own recipe.

In September, Bombon Boss will open a new store in the CCXanad in Madrid and will soon land at Vialia de Vigo station and shopping center where it will have two locations to further strengthen its presence in northern Spain.

DRHNumeric