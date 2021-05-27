Bone Sonometer Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Company Profile and Forecast 2027 – Whidbey Daily News

Bone Sonometer market analyzes the market status, market share, current trends, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. Bone Sonometer market analysis report is a definitive solution for sound decision making and superior management of goods and services. This market report endows clients with the supreme level of Bone Sonometer market data and information which exactly matches to the niche and business requirements. The market research report delivers all-inclusive analysis of the market structure along with the estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market.

The bone sonometer market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data bridge market research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.44% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 1,547.83 million by 2028. The rise in the prevalence of osteoporosis among geriatric population across the globe is escalating the growth of bone sonometer market.

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

Hologic, Inc

BeamMed Ltd

General Electric

Osteometer Meditech Inc

Echolight S.p.a.

FURUNO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD

OSTEOSYS Corp

Swissray, CyberLogic, inc

DMS Imaging

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Lone Oak Medical Technologies LLC

Medilink International

AMPall Co.,LTD

Eurotec Medical Systems s.r.l

COVID – 19 scenario analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses

Healthcare organizations are already working in battle mode, preparing new plans to respond growing COVID-19 patients, right from sourcing rapid diagnosing kits to sufficient PPE kits for workers

Industry closures and people are asked to stay in their homes which has cause taken a huge toll in terms of money and economic growth

Over 4 million people affected globally, with 300 thousand losing their lives due to SARS-CoV-2

Bone Sonometer Market Segmentation:

By Type (Central Devices, Peripheral Devices)

By Technology (Ultrasound Bone Sonometer, Dual Energy X-Ray Bone Sonometer (DEXA)), Equipment (Standalone, Portable)

By End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Others)

Bone sonometer refers to bone densitometry equipment where sound waves on interaction with bone tissue provide details regarding elastic and structural properties of the tissue. Bone witness slow degradation over period by fatigue damage, microscopic fracture, nutritional deficiency at birth and loss of bone mass with aging. Bone sonometer helps in the prediction of the risk for osteoporosis and fracture caused by the condition by assessing bone health. Skeletal sites are phalanges of the hand and calcaneus. It is also used for assessing the structural and biomechanical properties of bones contributing to bone strength.

The increase in the rate of fractures and increasing prevalence of osteoporosis act as the major factors driving the bone sonometer market. The high consumer inclination towards the radiation process because of the painless and quick procedure and growing nutrition deficiency in children causing juvenile osteoporosis globally accelerate the bone sonometer market growth. The rise in the popularity of standalone bone sonometer owing to its capability to scan large inpatient population, low maintenance cost of instrument and its accessories and the high demand from hospitals and specialty clinics and increasing cases of bones disorder including fractures and rheumatoid arthritis influences the bone sonometer market. The rising demand for portable bone sonometer from ambulatory surgical centers due to its ability to get connected with different digital platforms in order to perform accurate diagnosis, surge in the funding by the government to install the latest bone density measuring devices and increasing rate of malnutrition associated with osteoporosis also propels the bone sonometer market.

Competitive Landscape and Bone Sonometer Market Share Analysis

The bone sonometer market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to bone sonometer market.

The major players covered in the bone sonometer market report are Hologic, Inc., BeamMed Ltd., General Electric, Osteometer Meditech Inc., Echolight S.p.a., FURUNO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD., OSTEOSYS Corp, Swissray, CyberLogic, inc., DMS Imaging, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Lone Oak Medical Technologies LLC, Medilink International, AMPall Co.,LTD., Eurotec Medical Systems s.r.l., Medonica Co. LTD, Oscare Medical, Trivitron Healthcare, nanoomtech among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Bone Sonometer Market Scope and Market Size

The bone sonometer market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, equipment and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the bone sonometer market is segmented into central devices and peripheral devices.

On the basis of technology, the bone sonometer market is segmented into ultrasound bone sonometer and dual energy X-ray bone sonometer (DEXA).

On the basis of equipment, the bone sonometer market is segmented into standalone and portable.

On the basis of end users, the bone sonometer market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics and others.

Bone Sonometer Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

