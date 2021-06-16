book now 23 September

The HR Innovation Summit is back stronger than ever. And it is that after a year of interruption due to the coronavirus, the benchmark event for the human resources sector at national and international level returns with many surprises, a lot of innovation and with the best panel of speakers from his history.

It will take place on September 23 at the Circulo de Bellas Artes in Madrid from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Retaining its personality and its essence, the HR Innovation Summit 2021 will take place face-to-face, with a maximum capacity of 300 participants, in compliance with the health and safety measures in force. In addition, the congress will be streamed for all five continents.

A congress that has, for another year, EY as main sponsor, and the institutional support of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors. In addition, Aon, Cigna and Personio participate as Gold Sponsors, and Nationale-Nederlanden and Sodexo as Silver Sponsors. BMW Madrid is the official vehicle of an event that also benefits from the collaboration of companies such as Vertis, Selecta, Frutality or Barn de Salamanca, among others. Coonic is the event agency and Eventelling is the official technology provider.

The first 4.0 congress on HR

The HR Innovation Summit 2021 will be the first 4.0 congress to be held in Spain on human resources, innovation, trends and talent management in the digital age, organized by RRHHDigital. The conference will address topics of great interest to HR professionals, all essential for optimal talent management today:

In the INNOVATION block # Tech4All, he will discuss, among other things, how technologies such as artificial intelligence can help our daily work, what is the importance of resilience in this post-pandemic era, or anything related to the three types of health in companies: physical, mental and financial health. In the EMPLOYEE TRAVEL block #LOVEmyCompany, some of the most popular topics in companies will be covered, such as diversity, inclusion, equality and motivation, as well as leadership or related to retraining and improvement. skills. And in the TRENDS #FUTUREisNow block, the idea is to highlight the trends and the right approach to the future that companies should adopt in a world of work in reconstruction and reinvention, such as the commitment to sustainability, the struggle against the climate or the new modes of relationship between the company and the workers.

The best panel of speakers in its history

The HR Innovation Summit 2021 will bring together more than 50 speakers of recognized national and international prestige, who constitute the best panel of speakers in the history of the congress.

These include Neil Harbisson, cyborg artist; Bisila Bokoko, CEO of BEES and former executive director of the Spanish-American Chamber of Commerce; Juan Verde, sustainable economy advisor to the US government and companies such as Google, Cisco or Banco Santander; Pilar Llcer, expert in talent and the future of work; Pau Garca Mil, tech entrepreneur and innovation expert; or Raquel Roca, journalist, speaker and author of books like Knowmads or Silver Surfers.

In addition, we will have HR experts, business leaders, CEOs of large multinationals, emerging talents … All will be responsible for transmitting the essence of the congress, through their experiences, knowledge and experiences as people. highly relevant in the business world.

The HR Innovation Summit, more exclusive than ever

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and in compliance with current health measures and protocols, participation in the event this year will be limited to a maximum capacity of 300 participants in person, which makes this fourth edition of the HR Innovation Summit a very exclusive congress. Additionally, the day will be streamed worldwide so that no one anywhere in the world misses a single detail of the most anticipated and disruptive event in business and HR.

